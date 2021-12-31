Editor’s Note: We took a look at the stories that made the news in 2021 and narrowed down our picks for the Top 10 to include stories that captured the most attention throughout the year.
We invite you to follow along with the news of the day in 2022 through our print and digital outlets: The printed edition of the Jacksonville Daily Progress; our web presence at www.jacksonvilleprogress.com; and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleProgress.
Best wishes for a happy and successful 2022 from the staff and management of the Jacksonville Progress.
Now, in the order that they occurred, our picks for the Top 10 Local Stories of 2021:
1. Capitol chaos
On Jan, 6 as Congress was meeting to certify the victory of Joe Biden, hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters who claimed the election had been stolen violently pushed past police, broke through windows and doors and entered the Capitol, forcing legislators to interrupt their work and flee. Those whose work was upended included Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the Senate and had to hide from rioters who were calling for his hanging.
Federal prosecutors charged approximately 700 rioters with such crimes as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, assaulting a federal law enforcement officer and threatening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Jacksonville resident John Earle, Republican Chair of Cherokee County said his position somewhere between the Capitol and Supreme Court buildings was quite different.
Earle reported seeing police barricades broken with people going up to the steps of the Capitol, he said he didn’t see anyone going in and was not a witness to any violence.
“They’re just all hanging out at the steps,” Earle said. “They were singing the national anthem, chanting, ‘USA,’ singing God Bless America.”
2. Passing of former Jacksonville city employees
Former Police Chief Reece Daniel passed away Friday, Jan. 29, following a brief illness.
Following the first full year as Jacksonville Police Chief, Daniel was awarded the city’s Employee of the Year Award.
Daniel’s law enforcement career spanned 40 years, including the 15 years he served as police chief.
Billy Redd, former Sanitation Director for Jacksonville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15. He retired from city service Dec. 31, 2018, after more than 42 years.
Redd was also dedicated to youth sports in Jacksonville, coaching multiple sports for more than four decades.
In appreciation for his many years of service, the city provided a burial plat at Resthaven Cemetery.
3 - Winter Storm Uri
Winter Storm Uri tested the state’s electrical grid and local infrastructure last February. Municipalities throughout Cherokee County worked long hours during the week-long sub-freezing temperatures to restore water when waterlines broke. Municipalities took to social media to keep citizenry informed of boil water notices, work performed by city crews and to request people to restrict travel to essential tasks only.
Power outages felt across the state affected local residents as well. Central Baptist Church opened their doors as a warming shelter for those without power. The city of Jacksonville encouraged residents without a warm shelter to reach out to neighbors and family for assistance. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office provided transportation for many to warming shelters or friends for those affected by the outages.
Winter Storm Uri placed the Electric Reliability Council of Texas at the top of the legislative agenda. In June, the Texas Senate approved legislation that would require weatherization of critical energy facilities and completely overhaul the management of the organization that oversees the electric grid.
The ERCOT report found the state’s electric grid will have sufficient capacity from December through February, accounting for peak demand and average weather conditions. However, several reports on the reliability of the state’s electric grid found blackouts might still occur in worst case scenarios, despite infrastructure improvements.
4 - Library reopens in new location
The Jacksonville Public Library was moved to a new location, 526 E. Commerce St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the new library on May 27.
“I want to welcome everyone to this great occasion,” Mayor Randy Gorham said. “We’ve been looking forward to this for quite some time.”
The library had closed in September 2020, after the city sold the property where it was previously located. Materials were packed up and placed in storage as the city renovated the Norman Activity Center to transform it into the library’s new home. Library staff did continue to assist patrons by phone and online books remained accessible.
A grand re-opening celebration was hosted June 5.
5 - Chick-fil-A opens for business
Chick-fil-A, located at 502 S. Jackson St., the former site of the public library, opened for business on March 4. Customer lined up early, with their vehicles snaking through the parking lot, to be among the first to sample the famous chicken fare.
The Chick-fil-A in Jacksonville is locally owned and operated by Texas native Marybeth Wade.
“I joined Chick-fil-A as a Team Member in 1999, and I immediately fell in love with the great-tasting food and genuine hospitality,” Wade said. “I look forward to bringing that welcoming atmosphere to the Jacksonville community and making a positive impact on our Team Members and Guests.”
The new restaurant employed approximately 100 full- and part-time team members.
6 - Super 1 Foods locating in Jacksonville
On June 1, the city of Jacksonville and Brookshire Grocery Co. announced a Super 1 Foods would be coming to Jacksonville, the 50th location under the Super 1 Foods banner.
A ground-breaking ceremony for the new store, located at 921 S. Jackson, was held June 23 with dignitaries of the Brookshire Ground Company, city officials and many others in attendance. Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham was pleased to welcome the new corporate resident, noting they had a reputation of being a good corporate citizen in the towns and cities where they own and operate their stores.
The new food store is to be 58,000 square-feet in size, with groceries, a pharmacy and curb-side ordering among the offerings.
Super 1 Foods Jacksonville expects approximately 150 new hires, including part- and full-time positions.
7 – Hubbard named city manager
The city of Jacksonville selected James Hubbard as city manager in a special session of city council July 2. The position had been vacated by Greg Smith, who took a position with the city of Denison.
Hubbard previously served the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation as President.
The city hosted a meet and greet event to welcome Hubbard into his new position. His first official day as city manager was Aug. 13.
8 - Quadruple homicide resolved quickly
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department investigated a quadruple homicide which took place July 20 outside a home located on Hwy 110 approximately two miles north of New Summerfield.
Deputies, dispatched following a 911 call reporting a deceased body in the driveway of the home, found three additional deceased persons when clearing the property. All four died from gunshot wounds.
The victims were eventually identified as John Clinton, 18; Amanda Bain, 39; Ami Hickey, 39; and Jeff Gerla, 47.
Clinton, the initial victim, had wanted to sell a handgun. Suspect Jesse Pawlowski was familiar with Clinton and had visited the home. He offered to arrange for the sale of the gun to a third party. Pawlowski conspired with Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips to steal the gun, according to affidavits.
Pawlowski visited Gerla’s home the evening of July 19 and texted Phillips to pick him up. When Phillips and Welch arrived, Pawlowski and Clinton walked to the end of the driveway to meet them. Pawlowski stated Phillips then took the handgun from Clinton and shot him.
The three suspects, all from Jacksonville, were arrested late July 20. Each was charged with Capital Murder.
The Texas Rangers, U.S. Marshals, Texas Anti-Gang task force and Homeland Security assisted the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office with the case.
Each of the three defendants in this case will be tried separately, according to Cherokee County District Attorney Elmer Beckworth. The defendants each plead not guilty on Dec. 9.
A status hearing has been set for each of the men on Friday, Jan. 7.
9 - Super Gallo under new ownership
Super Gallo Mercado supermarket in Jacksonville came under new ownership when long-time manager Tony Wilburn and his wife Ruth took the helm.
Former owner Kari Powell Edmondson announced Aug. 8, via social media, that the Super Gallo Mercado had been sold to longtime manager Tony Wilburn and his wife Ruth.
“Since joining our team in 2009, Tony has been integral to the store’s growth and development. I am thrilled to be able to sell to someone local…someone you already know and trust. Tony loves the store as Cliff and I did and he will lead her forward into the future with a new vision,” Edmondson wrote. “I know you will continue to support Tony & Ruth as they maintain the quality and service to which you are accustomed.”
10 – Vandals shoot out store windows
Multiple businesses throughout Jacksonville had store windows shot out during the month of November. Jacksonville police suspected vandals had been shooting the store fronts with a BB gun or pellet gun from area roadways.
Although no people were reportedly injured as a result of these incidents, thousands of dollars of damage had been caused. One business owner, Wesley Dyer of Dyer’s Premium Portable Buildings and Trailers, said his windows cost $1,400 each and he’d had to replace one. To prevent having to replace others, he invested in several sheets of plywood and boarded up nightly.
Dyer and fellow business owner Kaleb Kramer each offered $500 in reward money for information leading to the perpetrators identification and arrest. Cherokee County Crime Stoppers also offered a cash reward of $1,000.
No businesses have reported similar damage recently, according to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams. Between the attention in the media and interviews police conducted with people suspected of being involved, Williams hopes the perpetrators were scared into quitting their vandalism.
