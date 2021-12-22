Children and youth representing Fred Douglass Elementary, Nichols Intermediate and Jacksonville High School participated in seven weeks of gardening with the You! Empower Kids Gardening Club.
They received the Green Thumb Certificate and You Empower Kids T-shirts for successfully completing the program.
The organization will continue to reach out to local communities and school districts to empower children and youth by teaching them to produce food, according to Sandra Fry, Founder and Executive Director of You! Empower.
“This group of children and young people were very impressive,” said Fry. “Their enthusiasm, eagerness to learn and willingness to plant and nurture their vegetables was incredible.”
Vegetables currently growing include collards, broccoli, cauliflower, beets, cabbages, potaotes, mustards, winter squash and lettuce. The students will return to harvest vegetables fo themselves and to share with a local nursing home.
Fry commends the parents that also came and participated alongside their children.
“The program was a success because of the children and youth and their parents,” Fry said. “They learned, experienced and engaged in the basics of producing food. We are going to stay connected to them. Whether these children and youth become retailers, daycare workers, public laborers, teachers, lawyers or even the President of the United States, they are learning to produce food which will ensure that they eat for life.”
“We extend a heartfelt thank you to Jacksonville ISD and Fred Douglass Elementary School Principal Carlos Franz, teachers, staff and Joe Smith Farms for their support,” Fry stated. “Thank you to Mrs. Cheryl Adamson, Dr. Mary Alice Bone and Nurse Shirley Reese for representing You! Empower’s board and advisory council at the club’s celebration.”
The organization will reach out to school districts to engage students and the community in a Taste of Spring special event during Spring Break, March 14-18, 2022, at the Community Garden of Jacksonville, according to Fry.
You! Empower provides disadvantaged women and families with the tools and resources to empower themselves in a self-sustainable lifestyle.
The vision of You! Empower is to be the go-to source for self-sustainable living in Cherokee County and northeast Texas. You! Empower commits to helping women, families and individuals living in rural communities and food deserts establish income and sustainable food systems that enable them to thrive.
For volunteer opportunities and more information about the organization’s programs, call 903-339-8605 or visit the You Empower Non-Profit Organization of Cherokee County and Northeast Texas Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.