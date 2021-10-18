YOU! EMPOWER, ™ a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has received an award of $15,000.00 in grant funds from the Small Business Administration.
An opportunity to apply for these funds came about by invitation only, which YOU! EMPOWER was pleased to receive according to Sandra Fry, Founder and Executive Director of the organization.
Based on the content of the application, SBA saw that YOU! EMPOWER met their requirements and the essential programs and services provided by the nonprofit will have a very beneficial benefit for the community, as it will strengthen the programs offered to disadvantaged women and families seeking a self-sustaining lifestyle our communities, said Fry.
The funds received will provide leverage to market programs, recruit volunteers and participants, and in building and maintaining a sustainable local funding base for YOU! EMPOWER, according to Fry.
The organization announced eighteen participants, including parents, are currently enrolled in the YOU! EMPOWER Kids Fall Garden Club. Participants were recruited through Fred Douglass Elementary and the local community. Fall activities started on Oct. 6, 2021, but registration will continue through Nov. 12. Children and youth throughout the community are encouraged to enroll in this no-cost program. The 7-week after-school program meets from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Community Garden of Jacksonville and will conclude Nov. 17.
The program is offered to children and youth, age 17 and under. Participants learn to produce local fresh vegetables, fruit, and herbs. Participants enjoy garden activities and learn to prepare tasty healthy snacks. Program participants will also receive T-shirts.
The YOU! EMPOWER KIDS Garden Club is registered with the Texas A & M Agrilife Extension Junior Master Gardener Program.
YOU! EMPOWER also announced the creation of a mobile entity, Women and Families Empowerment Center, to better serve disadvantaged women and families and eliminate barriers to services, which may have originated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This strategy is an example of community partnerships working to serve the community,” said Dr. Richard Hackney, Board President.
YOU! EMPOWER is offering on-site programs through collaborating and partnering with churches, apartment complexes, school, colleges, local civic groups, and other nonprofit organizations. On-site programs offered will be Christian Women’s Job Corps (CWJC), Getting Ahead in a Just- Gett’in- By World, and Lead to Learn. On Oct. 19, the inaugural partnership with Heritage South Apartments will kick-off a 5-week, CWJC program. Classes are scheduled from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with graduation slated for 111:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
Partnerships will have a very beneficial impact for our community, which will greatly strengthen the programs offered to disadvantaged women and families seeking a self-sustaining lifestyle”, said Dr. Mary Alice Bone, Advisory Council Chairman.
For information on registration and about YOU! EMPOWER’s programs, contact Sandra E. Fry, Founder and Executive Director at 903-339-8605, or sandra.fry@hotmail.com. YOU! EMPOWER is a dynamic 501(c)(3) non-profit of Cherokee County and Northeast Texas, passionate about helping local communities thrive. The organization maintains a Facebook page, You Empower Non-Profit Organization of Cherokee County and Northeast Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.