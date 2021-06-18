The fourth annual Flag Day celebration was held in Jacksonville at Hazel Tilton Park Monday, June 14. The program was entitled, “You’re a Grand Old Flag, Generation to Generation,” and involved both the young and old.
Flag Bearers were Willard Stallings, age 94, a WWII veteran who served in occupied Japan and Sebastian Sheets, age 10. Leading the pledges were Chaplain Sam Hopkins, retired army and Vietnam Veteran, and Rev. Barbara Hugghins.
In a special presentation, a plaque of appreciation given to the Jacksonville Fire Department.
According to Flag Day Committee Chair Deborah Burkett, the honor was awarded because this year’s program will be the last Flag Day event for the fire department before they move to their new location. The Flag Day committee wanted to recognize the department for their assistance with previous Flag Day ceremonies which has included mowing and care for the flags erected around the memorials. Drake Wilson accepted the plaque on behalf of the department.
United States Congressman Lance Gooden’s office provided two flags which had been flown over the U.S. Capitol as well as Certificates of Appreciation.
Presented by US Navy veteran Jim Cromwell, one of the flags and a certificate was accepted by Steve Halbert on behalf of his uncle, the late James Russell Pierce.
Pierce, who served on the Battleship Texas during WWII, kept a scrapbook and wrote letters home describing his experiences. From the deck of the ship, Pierce and his shipmates witnessed the Battle of Iwo Jima and the iconic raising of the US flag on Mt. Suribachi. The US flag presented in honor of Pierce is now in the Vanishing Texana Museum along with his scrapbook.
The other flag and certificate of appreciation was presented by Mayor Randy Gorham to Gregory Kent Westbrook who served in the Army’s 101 Airborne, Vietnam CH-54 Flying Crane Division. Westbrook’s 14-year-old grandson participated in the event by providing the invocation.
Other portions of the program included special music by the Lykins Family, “When the Saints Go Marching In,” performed by the Sweet Union Baptist Church Youth Band; the reading of “The Hill We Climb” by Bethany Johnson; “Flag Moments” presented by John Taylor, Chairman of the Vanishing Texana Museum Board and “Importance of Preserving our History Found in Scrapbooks, Letters and Photographs” by Deborah Burkett.
The ceremony concluded with the approximately 100 people assembled singing “You’re a Grand Ole Flag.”
Organizers of the event stated they are grateful to Lance Gooden and his staff, Mayor Randy Gorham, Jacksonville Fire Department, City Secretary Greg Lowe, Keep Jacksonville Beautiful, City Parks Department, Lykins Family Singers, Jacksonville Wednesday Study Club, Cherokee County Historical Commission, Cherokee County Genealogical society, Jacksonville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Vanishing Texana Museum.
