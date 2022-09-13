Customers picking up or dropping off mail at the Gallatin post office are greeted daily by the happy face of Tina Lackey. Although she has only been on the post since January, 2022, she has made friends with nearly all of her customers, and seems to know most by name.
The mail center in the tiny town of Gallatin (population 321), receives its daily distribution of mail from Rusk, where Tina Lackey’s husband, Clifford Lackey, also serves the public. While Tina has only worked in her position for less than a year, Clifford has worked for the postal system for nine years, both in Maydelle and Rusk.
“We met in 1973 at the Pizza Hut,” Tina Lackey said. “I moved here in 1968, when my dad was transferred from Richardson. Cliff and I went to school together, but he is a couple of years older.”
Although the couple married at a young age – she was 15, he was 17 – they have been together almost 50 years. Their son, Shane Lackey also worked at the Gallatin Post Office for a couple of years, so the phrase, “You’ve got mail,” is a common phrase in their family.
Shane is married to Brandi Lackey, and they have two children. Clifford and Tina’s daughter, Jaquita, is married to James Sizemore, and they also have two children.
Tina Lackey said God has had His hand on their family.
“God’s always took care of my kids,” she said. “They never gave me no trouble. Neither have my grandkids. They’re the most wonderful kids anyone could ever want.”
Before she had to undergone a quadruple bypass in 2020, Tina Lackey drove a school bus for 35 years. Much of that time was for JISD, but she also drove a bus in the other towns in which the family lived.
“Clifford went to work for JISD as a mechanic in 1973,” she said. “He worked there for 24 years, and then he was a Transportation Director and mechanic for Tyler school district. After that, he spent 17 years in Troup as a mechanic for the school district there; then we moved to Liberty, and he was Transportation Director for Dayton School District.
“I drove a school bus in all those places,” she said.
After her surgery, Tina Lackey’s doctor advised her to give up bus driving, so she decided postal work would be less stressful, and she has decided her doctor was right. Although she wouldn’t give specifics, and did love her job, she said that sometimes kids wouldn’t behave; parents would complain – the usual downside of a sometimes thankless job.
After recuperating from her surgery, she missed being around people and wanted to go back to work.
“I’m a people person,” she said. “I like being around people.”
In her job at Gallatin, Lackey has a couple of customers who need help getting their mail, so she carries it out to their cars. She enjoys being of service, and keeps a bowl full of candy to encourage conversation.
Because Gallatin is a small post office, it sometimes serves as a community help center, and at least one or two locals have experienced the compassion of both Clifford and Tina Lackey when needing some assistance.
The post office in Gallatin closes at noon Monday through Friday, and is not open on Saturdays, except for the mail distribution.
But when it comes to smiles and bubbly personalities, Tina Lackey pushes the envelope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.