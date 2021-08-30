Current environmental, political, economic, social, physical, and population changes create stressful, unstable and uncertain times. The Impact is great because of a growing international and inter-connected population with uneven or limited resources.
These, along with changes in the extended family, an aging population with varying degrees of physical impairment and cognitive decline, and the impact of side effects of treatment medical treatment for chronic medical conditions, create unfortunate isolated victims with unpredictable or inadequate financial and social support.
These changes and associated stressors point to the increasing need for Caregivers with a broad range of caregiving tasks, a role requiring patience, compassion, physical and emotional stamina.
This role can gradually creep upon a person or be triggered by an unexpected traumatic event.
It is one thing to gear up for a short-term crisis, but providing care over a period of time
combines Caregiving, marital, family and occupational pressures that test resilience and coping skills.
These demands can cause increasing isolation, frustration, physical and emotional exhaustion.
Caregivers need our encouragement to take time and steps to care for themselves and diminish fatigue. We can be available to help with the loneliness, isolation, resentment, guilt, frustration, helplessness and situational depression.
We can encourage and support their need for a time for cognitive, emotional and physical rest and help provide periodic exercise breaks.
And we can help them find a private space for meditation, prayer, reading, music, journaling or playing a game.
In addition, can encourage them to ask for and accept help, find a friend who will listen, consider a support group or short term individual supportive counseling.
We can lighten their load by taking food, helping with light household chores or running errands.
Finally, Face Time, Zoom or email are useful tools for providing support and encouragement.
Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, ’the purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you lived and lived well. It is not the length of life, but the depth.”
Because the changes around us will continue to create victims, there is the never ending need for us to support, care, and honor all kinds of Professional, family and extended family Caretakers.
Joe Garms, PhD
Rusk
