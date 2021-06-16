Gov. Greg Abbott, running for a third term in 2022, may hope to build his national name ID to possibly land on a presidential ticket.
But having the Texas House Democrats walk out and shut down the legislative session to kill a voting bill Democrats say is discriminatory may not be the national publicity he needs.
And then, saying he'll call a special session to drag lawmakers back to pass a bill changing voting laws to achieve what Abbott calls "Election Integrity."
"Voter Suppression" is what Democrats who fled the capitol to block it call it.
They say it would make it harder for folks to vote – especially those who are brown, Black, disabled, elderly, or young – because more of them vote Democrat than Republican.
When Abbott learned the Democrats had fled the capitol to break a quorum so a midnight deadline could kill the election law bill, he immediately promised a special session to pass it.
The next day, Abbott tweeted this additional threat for the legislators:
"I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature.
"Article 10 funds the legislative branch.
"No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities.
"Stay tuned."
However, the legislature – which has more Republican members than Democrats – also includes all its support personnel.
Those include staffers in legislative offices; the bill-writing Texas Legislative Council; the Legislative Budget Board; the Sunset Advisory Commission; the clerks, doorkeepers and everyone else on the legislative payroll.
Abbott's deadline to veto legislation is June 20. The new budget takes effect September 1.
The bet here is that it will never happen. Abbott's threatened punishment is overkill for what he considers a crime.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick recently raised the prospect of House Democrats boycotting a special session.
They could flee to Oklahoma, or New Mexico -- to escape jurisdiction of Texas troopers ordered to return them to the capitol.
It's happened before.
To echo Gov. Abbott's closing advice in his tweeted veto threat:
"Stay tuned."
# # #
Legislative Session Worst Ever. . . . Divided like Congress, says Dallas Democrat Royce West, now in his 40th year in the Texas Senate.
"This has been the most divisive legislative session that I've ever been involved in," West told broadcaster Wes Rapaport on KXAN's "State of Texas" on its Sunday program.
"You hear this constant refrain . . . 'Well, if we want to be more like Washington.' " West said.
"Well, guess what, friends? We are like Washington now," West continued. "We're divided more now than we've ever been in the past."
So what to do?
"If people want change in this state, well, guess what they have to do? Vote. Vote," West said. "In the final analysis, elections matter. . . .
"I don't blame the Republicans at all," he added. "The Republicans have been out-voting Democrats, and until we as Democrats get out and vote, we're going to continue to have the same situations."
# # #
George P. for AG. . . . Speaking of elections, the latest of the Bush political clan, Republican Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is running for attorney general.
After openly hinting for weeks that he might seek the job as the state's lawyer, he announced at a campaign kickoff Wednesday ((June 2)) at an Austin bar that he will.
His target is embattled current Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton, a fellow Republican, elected AG in 2014 -- the same year Bush won his current job.
Paxton has been under indictment for commercial fraud since 2015, in a much-delayed case, for deals he made before becoming AG.
In October of 2020, several of his top assistants sent a letter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and state officials, accusing him of "bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes."
Paxton has denied the charges, blaming them on "rogue employees," some of whom quit and the others were fired. Paxton has since sued them.
"Enough is enough, Ken," Bush said during his campaign kickoff at an Austin bar. "You've brought way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office. And as a career politician for 20 years, it's time for you to go."
This race could certainly spice up the Republican primary.
# # #
And, for Land Commissioner?
The well-worn launching pad for other statewide offices is already drawing hopefuls.
One is state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, in southwestern Travis County.
Her sprawling 24th District wraps around Travis County to the west, 15 other counties and part of a 16th, Belton, west to Abilene, and south past Kerrville.
Also, Republican Weston Martinez of San Antonio has announced he's running. Martinez has lost two races for the Texas Railroad Commission.
He's endorsed by Republican Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.