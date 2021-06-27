Whenever real estate is sold and a purchaser obtains title insurance, the title company must always determine, beyond a shadow of a doubt, who all the lawful owners of the real estate are in order to get all lawful owners to sign the deed conveying title. If the title company were to fail to establish all lawful owners, but still issue title insurance, and another lawful owner showed up down the road claiming title, the buyer could file a claim against the title company for the financial loss involved and for having defective title.
It is not uncommon for a title company to find out, during the investigation of the title, that there is a deceased individual whose estate still owns the property and who died intestate, i.e., without a will. So, how do we resolve such an issue when a dead person is unable to sign documents?
Here’s the basic solution: The title company has to identify at least two disinterested individuals who knew the deceased person and who are willing to affirm that they knew the deceased person very well and to the extent of knowing how many children the deceased had and whether he/she was married and, if so, to how many different individuals. These disinterested individuals are known as affiants and they sign the affidavit of heirship.
The purpose of establishing all of the deceased’s relationships is to determine if there are other individuals who may be entitled to an ownership interest in the property by virtue of marriage or being a blood relative. Texas law does establish how inheritance works when there is not a will. If the title company determines that there are others who have an ownership interest, those individuals have to be contacted so that they can sign the deed that conveys the property; and there may be some heirs who are not willing to convey their interest.
If not all heirs are willing to convey their interest, the buyer may still purchase the interest of those willing to sell. After acquiring what interest he can the buyer may attempt to take action against the person unwilling to sign. A court usually gets involved in cases like this.
Depending on the kind of property being purchased, the buyer may sue to partition the land so that he can have clean title to the portion of the land that represents the buyers 100 percent interest. This may work if the land has a shape that is conducive to being partitioned. Incidentally the title company will insure the clean part of the buyer’s ownership. The buyer may also have an attorney prepare a document know as an “Affidavit of Use and Possession” that is recorded in the public records. The purpose of filing this document is so that the buyer can give notice to all people that he is claiming the property as his. It takes several years before the buyer can get a court of law to pass judgment declaring the land his.
When preparing the affidavit of heirship, it may be determined that there are additional individuals who were related to the deceased by marriage or blood relationship, who are not living. An affidavit of heirship will then be required for those individuals.
About a year ago, we closed a transaction that took two years to get resolved because of the number of living and deceased owners of the property who had to be tracked down. Fortunately, the buyer really wanted the property and he had the patience to wait.
The bottom line is this: We should all have wills that state who inherits our property when we die. Depending on the nature of the estate, it is not always necessary to probate the will, but the will still establishes who gets what and it facilitates the sale. If you are a buyer, always be sure to get title insurance, as the title company will be able to tell you if you are getting clear title to the property.
Getting a General Warranty Deed without title insurance is not adequate. Always get a skilled real estate attorney involved when you are purchasing real estate.
Mike McEwen is a real estate broker with 32 years in the business.
