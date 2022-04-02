Some of you may be taking care of your aging parents. Some of you may be nearing that time with yours. Some of you may even have the additional challenge of your parents’ pet/s. If this is the case, please continue reading.
As we all know, pets can be great companions. They love us unconditionally, they are always happy to see us when we get home from a long day at work, they make us laugh, and they comfort us with their snuggles. They also require consistent attention and care from us. However, for those who have mobility and memory decline, this may not be possible. It is then that different pet-care options should be addressed. Such a scenario could very well apply to your parents or a loved one in your family. As you can imagine, having this kind of conversation with them will not be easy even if they have come to realize that they need help caring for their pet.
The question is, when will you know that you need to speak with your parents or loved one? Here are some things to watch for that are based on my personal observations of and experience with my husband’s aging parents, as well as a few things I gleaned from a paper written by Celia Searles.
The pet is the first to pay attention to as you determine if there is a problem. If the pet is losing weight faster than normal, it could be that he isn’t being fed properly or that he could be sick. Of course, the opposite could be true. Maybe the pet is gaining a lot of weight due to being overfed.
If the pet lives indoors and you notice that the house is smelling more and more like urine, that is a good indication that the pet isn’t being let out enough or that the litter box is not being cleaned often enough.
Dogs will begin to look unkempt and start to smell “not-so-very good” due to not being bathed or groomed regularly. Chances are that your parents may be aware of this. However, because of their mobility issues, they are not able to do the grooming themselves or get the pet to a groomer.
If your parents have a pet that is on medication, it is imperative that the medication be given as prescribed. If this is not happening, you should take some kind of action immediately.
Another concern is when your loved ones are on medication themselves. Occasionally, they may be completely unaware that they have dropped a pill on the floor while getting their meds ready before or after mealtime. This can be deadly for a pet since most dogs will eat whatever they find on the floor.
If your parents have become neglectful when it comes to caring for themselves and their home, it is completely possible that their pet is not receiving good care, either. Sometimes an elderly person just does not recognize how bad things are getting due to vision problems or perhaps a lack of energy on their part.
Since many indoor cats and dogs are let out during the day, forgetfulness on the part of an aging parent could lead to bad consequences for the pet—especially if the pet is elderly, as well. High temperatures or extremely cold temperatures could take a serious toll on the pet.
As touched on earlier, mobility problems are a major concern when pets are involved—for the pets AND for the elderly. If the caregivers cannot move around without assistance, they will not be able to take appropriate care of their pets. Walking a dog, for instance, might be impossible for them. Many times, older people are unsteady on their feet, so walking a dog on a leash could easily lead to a bad fall. In addition, a simple task like bending over to fill a water bowl or to place food in an animal’s dish could be hard for them and/or could cause dizziness which, in turn, could result in a fall. As we all know, falls are not a good thing at any age, much less among the elderly.
In some instances, your parents may have recognized that they are unable to care for their pet and will be very receptive to the idea of getting help. In that case, it will be much easier to discuss the options that are available. The main thing to remember, whether they have recognized that they need help or not, is to be compassionate. Above all, be compassionate; never judgmental. You will also need to keep assuring them that you want the very best for their furry family member.
All of that said, even if the final agreed-on plan allows your parents to keep their pet at home with the help of others who come in on a regular basis, it would still be wise to include a directive in their estate planning that designates a guardian for the animal should something unexpected happen to them. If no such guardian is designated, there should be a plan to have enough money set aside for boarding, vet bills, and any other expenses that would be part of finding the animal a new home once the time comes that the animal can no longer remain in their home for whatever reason.
Since every circumstance is different, each family will need to work out a plan that best fits their personal needs. Thankfully, there are several options that are available. In the next article that will be published in May, you will be given some of those options.
In the meantime, if you have anything you would like to add to this topic or if you have questions for me, please contact me at one of the following: purrsonal.redesigns@live.com; 903-339-6101 (home/business); 903-284-0283 (cell).
Lynda (Pike) Litterst is a professional organizer in Jacksonville. PURRsonal ReDesigns was started out of her love for decorating and organizing. Visit www.PURRsonalReDesigns for a complete overview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.