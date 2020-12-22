How to get help out to the American people quickly! Christmas is right around the corner. From the lessons of the past, we know that stimulus packages work. Whether to issue a second round of $1200 direct payments to Americans? Yes. The $1.8 trillion Cares Act passed last March worked.
President Trump has long supported another $1200 round of direct payments to Americans. Unusual to agree with Donald Trump, but he's right on this. What is Congress waiting for?
Ron Lowe
Harlingen, TX
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.