Meals on Wheels needs your help. We have been serving the elderly of this county since 1989. We actually serve Anderson, Cherokee, and Rusk Counties. Roughly 28% of our services are served in Cherokee County, with only 14% donations in local funds. This includes United Fund; Client Donations, and County support.
This pandemic has really hurt us with client donations, where at one time we were taking in between $2,000 and $3,000 in client donations per month, from all three counties, we are only taking in an average of $900 per month, at this time. Our major fundraisers have had to be canceled. This included the rental of our building in Palestine for weekend events, our annual Keep The Wheels Turning dinner theater and three major trips.
This has hit our local funding to the tune of $75,000. We depend on all local funding to supplement our state and federal contract funds.
We have continued to serve all the homebound clients during the pandemic because it is our commitment to make sure that all our clients have been continuously fed. We made a few adjustments to our deliveries to insure the safety of the clients and our staff.
It costs us $6.29 per meal o serve one person. We served 46,278 total meals in Cherokee County in fiscal year 2018- 2019. That is $291,089. That cost is food, food preparation, administration, delivery, salaries, phone and other small incidentals.
If you are unable to help us with a monetary donation, perhaps you can be a volunteer driver. You could adopt one or two clients. To feed one person per month it costs $126. For one year it costs $1512.
Without being able to hold any fundraisers at this time, we are in dire need of financial help. Should you need any additional information, you can call our office at (903) 729-6344, open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Any one of our staff would be happy to answer any of your questions.
The local office in Jacksonville is open from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Call (903) 586-3939. You can mail a donation, if you choose, to Tri-County Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1365, Palestine, TX 75802. Thank you for your help.
Lois F. Durant,
Director of Development
Tri-County Meals on Wheels
(903) 729-6344 ext.3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.