Wall Street defines a bear market as a loss of at least -20%. Don’t get hung up on that number because is there really a difference in -20%, -18.9%, or 19.55%? Not really. As I recently wrote to my clients, there are several pieces of evidence to suggest a bear market is upon us.
1. Trend changes. Bullish trends have higher highs and higher lows. Bearish trends have lower highs and lower lows. For over five months, it’s been lower highs and lower lows on the major indexes.
2. Several technical (chart) indicators have broken down.
3. Several fundamental (economic) headwinds have developed.
4. Since 1970, whenever the stock market drops over -18% over a 4-month period, the economy went into recession every time. On average, the S&P 500 Index drops is -30% in a recession. Unless this time it’s different, we haven’t seen a bottom yet (Source: Rosenberg Research).
5. According to a Goldman Sachs study, the stock market only bottoms after two things happen: (1) The Federal Reserve signals they’re finished raising interest rates, and (2) The velocity of money starts increasing (M1 and M2). Recent examples that marked a bottom with these two items were March 2009, January 2019, and March 2020. The Fed released the minutes of their May meeting this week showing they’re committed to raising interest rates the rest of 2022. The velocity of money has also come to a screeching halt over the last two months, too. Again, unless this time it’s different, we haven’t seen a bottom yet.
At the risk of sounding myopically bearish, I’m fully aware how the Federal Reserve has “rescued” the stock market so many times over the last 12 years. In fact, a simple statement by the Fed could wipe out all this bearish talk. While that’s a low probability here given the release of their recent minutes, I’ve learned to never underestimate the Fed.
However, given the fact we’ve just had the pandemic in 100 years, the first invasion of a European country in 75 years, and the first soaring inflation around the world in 40 years, economic headwinds are upon us. The Federal Reserve isn’t printing money anymore and they’re (finally) starting to normalize interest rates. If you don’t have a plan to protect your money under these circumstances, why not?
