“The acts of the flesh are obvious: Sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery (excessive indulgence in sensual pleasures – ‘if it feels good, do it’); idolatry and witchcraft; hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions (small, organized dissenting groups within a larger one, especially in politics) and envy; drunkenness, orgies and the like. I warn you, as I did before that those who live like this will not inherit the kingdom of God.”
(Galatians 5:19-21, NIV)
I bet you reading this are asking, “Shouldn’t this be in the Religion section of the paper?”
Maybe so, but I hope to challenge some of us to think from a different perspective than what we see with our eyes.
Our eyes, as well as our ears, are telling us that the world as we know it will never be the same again because of on-going racial tension, people feeling forgotten and dismissed because of their race; (because of) attempts of uprising (against) the government and law enforcement agencies; as well as a health/medical pandemic that seems uncontrollable and is consuming not just the United States, but the world.
All these things are true, but what neither our eyes can see, nor our ears can hear, is that God, our Father in heaven, is working behind the scenes.
Circumstances that appear out of control are being monitored by the great physician, the high king, God. None of this has caught Him by surprise, because He knows our end from our beginning, according to Isaiah 46:10.
This might sound a bit “preachy,” but we have become so far advanced in this world that we have gotten ahead of God. We have left him out of our daily lives. We call on Him every now and then, when things feel a little out of control, like now. The Lord has become ‘non-essential’ to our society.
We have our educations, advanced educations, high-paying jobs, beautiful homes, fancy cars and some pretty little children. “What else do we need? We got this!”
We have forgotten to humble ourselves, to worship God, to serve God, to honor Him, to honor each other, to reverence authority and most importantly love for one another.
“I got my four and no more.” This was not why we were created. Jesus tells us, “A new command I give you: Love one another, As I have loved you, so you must love one another, By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” (John 13:34_
We have to turn to God and stay with Him. He longs for us to know Him personally and intimately. The Bible was written for us to get to know Him and about Him. He wants to hear from us in sincere prayer and communion with Him. We must put God first in every aspect of our life because He commands us to love Him above everything.
Today I challenge Christians, instead of sharing your opinion on what is going in society with the global pandemic as well as the “Black Lives Matters” movement, seek godly wisdom on how to intervene.
Ask God to heal our land. Ask Him to deliver us from sin and turn us back towards Him.
Regina Brown
Syvannah Ybarra,
In His Image Ministries
