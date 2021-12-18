Are you one of those people who have decided to stay around the house during the holidays this year? If so, keep reading.
Review the following list of at-home vacay ideas. My guess is you will find several things on it that you will want to do. You might even decide to keep the list for future reference. Have a pen or pencil ready to circle your favorites.
• Take the walk you have been putting off.
• Go for a ride in the country.
• Call friends you have not talked to in a long time.
• If you have a guest bedroom, spend the night in that room and pretend you are at an Airbnb.
• Write a letter or send a card to an elderly family member or friend of the family.
• Take a long, hot bath while listening to some soothing music.
• Take a nap right smack in the middle of the day.
• Go on a date night with your sweetheart.
• Simply stare into space and let your mind wander.
• Stay up late and sleep late the next day.
• Go to bed earlier than normal.
• Weather permitting, lay a blanket in your backyard and gaze at the stars.
• Go to the gym. (You know, the one you joined months ago.)
• Take a friend out for dessert.
• Visit the local museum.
• Go to your favorite thrift store/s.
• Go to the library and check out a book/ movie/ or book on tape.
• Pull out and play one of your favorite board games.
• Go for a hike.
• Update your house numbers.
• Treat yourself to a manicure and/or a pedicure.
• Call a friend who is going through a hard time and let them know you are thinking about and praying for them.
• Dump out one junk drawer and get it clean and organized.
• Weather permitting, paint your front door a new color.
• Gather all the magazines you haven’t had time to read, jump in the bed, and look through them until you fall asleep.
• Take a walk around the neighborhood.
• Replace burned-out bulbs.
• Go outside and take close-up photos of plants, flowers, and bugs.
• Take a nature walk and capture interesting pictures along the trail.
• Clean out your refrigerator.
• Go to the lake or some other place you find peaceful and let your mind wander.
• Put together a simple picnic lunch and find a fun place to enjoy it with someone special.
• Do things you would not normally do outside of your routine.
• If you are fortunate to still have parents who are living, write them a letter of appreciation.
• Sharpen those dull knives that have needed sharpening for a while.
• Invite a friend over for snacks one afternoon.
• Test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
• Thoroughly clean the microwave oven.
• Finish up a project you started.
• If you feel up to it, choose a room in your house to clean, de-clutter, and re-decorate using the stuff you already have on hand.
• Bake a dessert and share it with a neighbor.
• Energetic? Pull out your files, downsize them, and shred, shred, shred.
• Have an old piece of furniture that needs updating? Give it a fresh coat of paint.
• Piece together a jigsaw puzzle.
• Clean out your socks.
• Clean out and organize under the kitchen sink.
• Take time to snuggle with your pet/s.
• Take a longer walk than usual with your dog/s.
• Visit with an older family friend or someone from your church.
• De-clutter and re-organize your closet.
• Watch a funny movie.
• Enjoy being with yourself and with those you love. Cherish the moments you have now. Tomorrow is not promised to any of us.
There are, of course, many more ideas that could be shared; however, I hope you found a few that can make your at-home vacay a good one for you. The main thing is to relax and do some things you would not normally do or have extra time to do on a day-to-day basis.
Thank you for reading my articles every month. I appreciate all of you so much. May you have a very special Christmas and may the New Year be filled with blessings one after the other for each and every one of you.
Should you need help with any of your organizing or re-decorating projects in the future, please contact me. My home/business phone is: 903-339-6101. Cell phone is: 903-284-0283. E-mail is: purrsonal.redesigns@live.com.
Lynda (Pike) Litterst is a professional organizer in Jacksonville. PURRsonal ReDesigns was started out of her love for decorating and organizing. Visit www.PURRsonalReDesigns for a complete overview.
