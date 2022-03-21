Former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, a Democrat, in July of 2020 won a special election to replace fellow Democrat Kirk Watson as Austin’s state senator. Watson, elected in 2006, left the Senate to become the founding dean of the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston.
Eckhardt says she is on a 10-year political mission, to increase Democratic turnout enough to overcome the 3-6 percent Republican lead in recent elections for statewide offices.
Eckhardt was elected a county commissioner in 2006, re-elected in 2010, then won for county judge in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.
She was well aware Republicans control the Texas Legislature and state government – unlike Austin, such a Democratic stronghold that former Republican Gov. Rick Perry compared it to a blueberry in the middle of a bowl of bright-red tomato soup.
In the 31-member Texas Senate, there are 18 Republicans and 13 Democrats. Republicans likely will gain a seat after the general election in November, for a 19-12 advantage -- if the gerrymandered redistricting map the Republicans following the 2020 census drew for the next decade survives court challenges.
Eckhardt spoke at a recent gathering in Austin, hosted by longtime friend Diane Ireson and husband Rowland Cook, who had invited about 40 of her friends to their house for snacks and wine -- and straight talk about money in politics.
Eckhardt pulled no punches in describing her ambitious goal.
Texas was solidly Democratic until the 1970s, but by the 1990s, Republicans had become much better organized than Democrats. Democrats hadn’t won a statewide office since 1994. The Republicans had gained a majority in the Senate by the mid-1990s, and the Texas House in 2003.
In recent elections, Eckhardt said, Democrats usually lose to the Republicans for statewide office, by about three to six percent. Eckhardt wants to help enable more year-round Democratic political buzz, not just in election years.
She said some senate districts, particularly in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, are trending more Democratic, and she hopes to help them along.
Her immediate goal is to raise $750,000, and get her fellow Democratic senators to do likewise.
“I don’t intend to do this alone,” she said.
The money will finance the research, polling, message development and advertising to be a continuing operation to help potential candidates develop a message, advertise it, and give people reasons to vote for Democrats.
“People are voting against their best interests because they don’t know any better,” Eckhardt told the group.
She said this effort is unlikely to take hold for the 2022 elections, or even 2024. She’s looking at more of a 10-year plan, that will work on grassroots development, recruiting and grooming potential candidates for down-ballot and local offices, developing a bench of officeholders learning the ropes, ready to move up when the opportunities arise, and developing ground forces to help with voter registration, get-out-the-vote drives, and otherwise build a capable and informed force to be reckoned with.
She said that in some places that Democrats have written off, like West Texas, may find more people that think like they do, on things like finally having Texas join most other states in accepting federal Medicaid expansion – mostly at federal expense.
Texas is passing up close to $10 billion a year in federal dollars, that could insure well over a million more people currently without medical insurance, and keep rural areas from losing their hospitals.
Republicans get away with describing Democrats as “a bunch of wild-eyed hippie socialists, reading dirty books to children,” Eckhardt said, while boasting that Republicans have made Texas a very attractive place for businesses.
“Actually, ‘The ‘Texas Miracle’ has become no more than a myth,” Eckhardt said.
She said she was encouraged that when high-level Republicans were trying to outlaw spending local tax dollars by local governments on legislative lobbying, several county judges from West Texas – Republicans all – showed up to testify against the legislation – complaining that it was an attempt to muzzle them.
The legislation did not pass.
Eckhardt said there are also some things to which Democrats need to pay more attention. For instance, Democrats are not taking border problems seriously enough, she said.
“We need a really big tent,” Eckhardt told the group.
She said she is well aware that she will never be elected governor, but wants to help Texas and Texans focus more on truly important things, like education and health care.
Asked about current Republican governor Greg Abbott, Eckhardt didn’t have much to say. But when asked about Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Texas Senate with an iron hand pushing a far-right agenda, she paid Abbott a sort of left-handed compliment.
“Dan Patrick,” she said, “makes Greg Abbott look like a moderate.”
Dave McNeely, former columnist for the Austin American-Statesman, writes a weekly political column for more than two dozen newspapers. He can be contacted at davemcneely111@gmail.com.
