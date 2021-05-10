People who drive into or through Jacksonville from the southeast (like from Nacogdoches) on 204 will almost always drive past the old Travis Clinic building. The impression of Jacksonville given to these visitors and/or passers through cannot be a good impression. It is embarrassing. It is a breeding place for disease and vermin. It is most likely a place that draws drug users and dealers to our neighborhood. Why can't it be removed?
James D. Shine
Jacksonville, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.