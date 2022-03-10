Spud Nut,
The Batman (PG-13, 176 minutes) is the most noir looking film made in many years, using voice over narratives, dark scenes staging, and hushed voice dialogues.
Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, is a troubled soul, vigilante crime fighter in the second year of his campaigns to clean up the corrupt Gotham City.
The action begins on Thursday, Oct. 31, when the City Mayor is assassinated by the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Soon afterwards, he kills the Police Chief too. Batman works closely with Lt. Gordon, played by Jeffery Wright, to solve the hidden clues in the serial killings.
Most of the scenes have Pattinson in costume, with a few scenes of him as billionaire Bruce Wayne.
The characters of Catwoman and Penguin are presented differently in this story. The plot has twists and turns, with key reveals along the way. Overall, this is a grim, brooding tale that is exciting and holds your interest.
Young people may not go for this style cinema, even though the production is doing well at the box office. For fans of the Batman series through the years, this release earns a three hard boiled potatoes entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.