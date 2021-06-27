Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.