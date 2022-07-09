Statistics. They can be tricky things…or used in tricky ways. Wednesday’s Jacksonville Daily Progress ran an editorial by Froma Harrop which led with a statement saying Joe Biden wasn’t at fault for gas prices and that adjusted for inflation, they were actually higher under George W Bush. This didn’t sound right to me so I did a bit of research. Adjusted for inflation, the average price of a gallon of gas under Bush was $3.08. Eliminate 2008 (an election year) and the average would fall to $2.90. The average under Obama’s eight years was $3.66. Under Trump it was $2.73. And under Biden through partial year 2022 it is $3.46. By year end it will undoubtedly be exponentially higher. Harrop parrots Biden administration spin by saying it’s mostly due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the precipitous acceleration of prices began BEFORE that invasion and corresponded simultaneously with Biden taking office and Democrat control of Congress. She also says oil production under Biden exceeds that under Trump. This shows a profound ignorance regarding the timeframe required to procure leases, drill and bring in new wells. Any increased production under Biden would be due to efforts and actions taken during the Trump administration. Her statements also show a lack of understanding of oil/gas markets and pricing.
Biden ran on an anti oil and gas energy platform. His first day in office he halted completion of the Keystone XL pipeline through executive order. He placed a temporary moratorium on drilling in ANWR. He halted energy development on federal land and killed an 80 million acre lease sale, critically harming the Louisiana oil and gas industry. With the stroke of a pen he eliminated our nations’ energy independence and forced us to rely on Saudi Arabia and other Middle East nations. He is courting countries like Venezuela and Iran rather than buying oil from Canada. These actions sent a shockwave through the oil and gas markets as speculators predicted shortages and increased prices. They also drove up or dried out financing for exploration and development, particularly for small and mid-sized operators. Larger companies lost their enthusiasm for investing in future development, infrastructure and refining capacity. The obvious result of all this is much higher fuel prices now and in the foreseeable future. Along with other Biden administration actions (re-signing Paris Accords, stimulus checks, massive spending plans) this has led to runaway inflation which also appears to be long term. Make no mistake about it, the higher gas prices ARE largely the fault of the Biden administration, Biden apologists like Ms. Harrop notwithstanding. His only defense at this point would be he’s not completely in control of either his faculties or administration.
Ronnie Cundieff
Jacksonville, Texas
