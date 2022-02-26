To the Editor: Attending the Black History museum is a moving experience which begins with music and stories of African American leaders told by young people. Then a self guided tour through the exhibits highlights the depth and breath of Black History. Upstairs are hands-on experiences for the youth and the young at heart! I applaud all who worked on this museum especially Phyliss Johnson, Charlie Mae Esco and Lula Hinton.
Dr. Deborah Burkett
Cherokee County Historical Commission
