Spud Nut,
Black Widow (PG-13, 133 minutes) from the Marvel Studios is the life story of the Avengers heroine Natasha Romanoff, aka the Black Widow.
The story begins in 1995 in Ohio when Romanoff, played by Scarlet Johansson, is a young girl with her little sister Yelena, played by Florence Pugh. Their parents flee from the USA to Cuba where the two girls are taken by Soviet agents to become brained washed agents called widows. The story resumes 21 years later when the girls are fully functioning special agents, one for the Avengers and the other for SHIELD.
The action moves from Morocco to Norway to Budapest and Russia. The issue is the use of chemicals to control the minds and behaviors of Russian agents. There is an antidote and gaining possession of it becomes important.
It takes a while to understand what is happening on the screen. As the events become understandable, the action grows more and more sensational. The grand climax fills the screen with spectacular theatrics.
This may be the biggest box office hit of the summer, and earns a three hot potatoes entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.