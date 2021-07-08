Spud Nut,
The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG, 107 minutes) capitalizes upon the success of the 2017 animated hit about the well kept secret that some babies are business executives of the BabyCorp.
In this movie sequel, brothers Tim and Ted, who once were Boss Babies, have grown up. Tim is married and has two daughters, one who turns out to be a Boss Baby too. She warns her dad, Tim, that there is an educational organization that is trying to take childhood away from kids.
Tim and his business absorbed brother Ted are given a magic potion that lets them be children again. They are supposed to infiltrate the school program and stop a plot to eliminate parental control of children.
The fast moving events are clever and cute, as you might expect. The imaginative staging, with the theme that growing up does not mean growing apart, is a sure formula for family entertainment worth three heartwarming potatoes.
Tater Tot
