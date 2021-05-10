Albert Einstein once said, “I never think about the future -- it comes soon enough.” Einstein may have been a brilliant scientist but I don’t think he was doing any financial planning when he said that. We all have to think about the future when it comes to our financial security especially if we are including the stock market as one of our planning vehicles. Two things we know about the stock market: it typically delivers un-predictable returns and we can’t rely on past performance to predict or guarantee future performance.
We do have data that may help us in providing some long-term guidance on the probabilities of future returns. Notice I said probabilities – nothing is guaranteed. One tool is the Shiller Ratio, a number that “prices” the stock market over a long period of time -- as in 15 to 20 years. The Shiller Ratio can help determine whether or not the stock market is expensive relative to other historical points in time. While it doesn’t predict future returns, the Shiller Ratio can present us with some probabilities as to what we may expect for the stock market over the long-term based on where the ratio is today.
Since 1926, the Shiller Ratio has averaged around 17. Today, the Shiller Ratio is pushing 33. We can look back at historical stock market turns and see four times where the Shiller Ratio was this high – 1901 (26), 1929 (29), 1966 (24), and the all-time peak in 1999 (41). Each of these four peaks were followed by several years of below average returns for the stock market. So even though the stock market has done tremendous since the March 2009 low, it’s still averaging less than 5% per year, including dividends, since the 1999 peak of the Shiller Ratio at 41. The other three peaks experienced similar below average annual returns.
Interestingly, the Shiller Ratio didn’t bottom after the three other historical peaks (1901, 1929, and 1966) until the ratio was in single digits. What about 1999’s peak? The ratio has been nowhere close to reaching single digits, only hitting 22 when we saw the October 2002 low. It hit 13 at the low in March 2009.
Some say the Shiller Ratio is an out-of-date indicator that doesn’t work anymore. You know, it’s different this time. Be careful when you hear that. In my opinion, it isn’t different this time. Look, we’ve had two major bear markets since the 1999-2000 top in the Shiller Ratio. While no one knows when we’ll have another bear market, that’s not the point of this column. For the record, as of May 2021, I’m bullish because the charts say so. What I am suggesting is to use caution in your planning and don’t assume a growth rate assumption for your stock market holdings that’s too aggressive. Just because we’re setting new highs almost weekly doesn’t mean those kind of returns will be repeated in the future – especially when you will need your money to produce income. Consult your financial advisor and make sure your plan is using a reasonable average annual rate of return.
Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are sold only by prospectus. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information about the investment company can be obtained from your financial professional. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Matt Montgomery, a Registered Investment Advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., 1504 East Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas, 903-586-3494, * An Index is a portfolio of specific securities (common examples are S&P, DJIA, NASDAQ), the performance of which is used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Indexes are un-managed portfolios and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
