We are living in a difficult time for our country. Unprecedented by anyone’s standards. Millions of Americans have lost their jobs but unfortunately the one sector that hasn’t slowed down is the criminals. Statistics show that one in three of us will experience some form of crime. You simply have to look at the weekly police or sheriff’s reports to see the extent of the problem. Because of limited personnel and budgets, our law enforcement cannot be everywhere.
That’s where Cherokee County Crime Stoppers can help.
Let me give you a quick history of Crime Stoppers.
In 1976, two criminals robbed Michael’s gas station in Albuquerque New Mexico, shot and killed Michael Carmen. The detective assigned to the case, Greg MacAleese, was frustrated by the lack of clues that would have solved this murder. Surely, someone must have seen something? In desperation, the detective approached a local television station and asked if they could recreate the crime on their newscast. The next morning after the broadcast, the police received a call that lead to the arrest of the murderers. That call also was the start of a worldwide movement of Crime Stoppers and from that simple beginning, the organization is now in more than 160 countries.
Locally, Cherokee County Crime Stoppers work as an extra set of eyes for the police and sheriff’s officers. It’s our neighbors watching out and protecting each other.
It’s a simple premise. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for tipsters with information that leads to an arrest for any crime. Callers to the Crime Stopper phone number also have the choice to remain anonymous if they wish. Locally, those tips have helped solve several high profile murders in our county and the recovery of untold amounts of property from thefts or burglaries.
Cherokee County Crime Stoppers encourages members of our local community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that inhibit community involvement: Fear and apathy.
We are a volunteer non-profit organization that is funded primarily by the private donations from citizens who want to make a difference in our community. This includes individuals, corporations, associations, clubs, retailers and others. 100 percent of all contributions go directly removing criminals from our streets.
Personally, I’ve been involved with Crime Stoppers for 20 years and extremely proud of the work we’ve done that supports our local law enforcement and helps to keep our neighborhoods safer. You can do your part as well by reporting any information you might have about any crimes. It could mean a cash reward and you can remain anonymous. Join the fight!
The Cherokee County Crime Stopper number is 903-586-STOP (7867) and our mailing address for your tax deductible contribution is PO Box 562, Jacksonville, TX 75766.
John Hawkins
President, Cherokee County Crime Stoppers
