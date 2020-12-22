As I listened today to the Cherokee County Appraisal board meeting that was held Thursday, December 10, 2020, I wished that I had been there to witness the debacle. My excuse is that I did not know there was a meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the failure of Chief Appraiser, Lee Flowers to answer a state audit question that resulted in JISD losing one million dollars and RISD losing seven hundred thousand. My experience with Mr. Lee Flowers, the Cherokee Appraisal office, appraisal board and review board has captured my interest recently.
Listening to the board meeting, several items stood out to me. Most notable was Chairperson Tarrant comparing Mr. Flowers actions to that of a bus driver getting a traffic ticket. I am a former human resources director and so I know from professional experience that Mr. Tarrant’s analogy was off base. The correct analogy should have been: Mr. Flowers was the superintendent of a school district and he went to the bus barn. The bus barn had a large sign stating “NO SMOKING” and all the drivers in their job description had it listed that they were not to smoke in the barn or on the school buses. Mr. Flowers, being the superintendent, disregarded the policy and smoked in the bus barn. He failed to dispose of his cigarettes properly and the bus barn and the buses went up in flames (total loss). The loss to the school district was $1.7 million and insurance failed to pay because a school policy had been violated.
Continuing further with the school analogy, if Mr. Flowers was an ethical and professional superintendent, he would have resigned immediately because it was the right thing to do. If he did not resign, the school board should have given him the choice to resign or be terminated because his credibility as a superintendent had been destroyed along with the bus barn. Also, on the line is the credibility of the school board. If on the school board, there was a board member like Sam Hopkins who in the December 10th appraisal board meeting performed as if he was the attorney and personal advocate for Mr. Flowers. Mr. Hopkins spent more time defending Mr. Flowers than Mr. Flowers did in defending himself. Needless, to say that board member does not need to be on the board.
I know Jim Tarrant and he is a good person but his analogy failed to capture the seriousness of Mr. Flowers’ actions, which are so readily apparent to any observer. In light of these events, I believe it is now in the best interest of the taxpayers of Cherokee County that the entire board resign in coordination with Mr. Flowers own resignation. I do not take these statements lightly nor do I receive any pleasure from asking fellow citizens to resign. I cannot, however, remain silent given how terribly wrong matters have deteriorated with this appraisal board and chief appraiser.
Kate Kombos
Jacksonville, Texas
Commented
