Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG, 97 minutes) is a sweet animated story, with live actors, about a lonely girl, played by Darby Camp, and a homeless red dog who find each other.
John Cleese is a magical man who tells the girl that the dog will grow in size depending on how much he is loved. Overnight the puppy becomes ten foot tall and playfully wrecks the New York City apartment where the sixth grade girl lives. In a series of comical misadventures, her deadbeat uncle, played by Jack Whitehall, helps his niece figure out what to do with the really big red dog named Clifford.
A rich research laboratory tries to claim the dog for their purposes. The girl, her uncle, and some friends work hard to free Clifford to have a happy ending.
The moral of the movie is that being different is okay, and we should accept other just the way they are.
Whether or not you are familiar with the children’s book series about Clifford, this fine film will make you want to adopt a rescue animal and love it enough to grow really big.
As family fare, this picture earns a grand, four potato entertainment rating.
