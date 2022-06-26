Real estate sale transactions are quite a complicated production. Unless you buy and sell real estate with some frequency, you will be blown away by the all the associated expenses.
For starters, there is no specific list of closing costs. The principal ones will be covered here. Second and, with few exceptions, there are no laws that dictate who pays the closing costs in a real estate transaction. It boils down to what the buyer and seller agree to.
With respect to certain closing costs, there are traditions and customs that prevail in a Texas transaction and, in those cases, there are certain expenses that the buyer almost always pays and certain expenses that seller almost always pays. Even the contract forms that the state of Texas provides real estate licensees have closing cost responsibilities assigned to buyers and sellers according to tradition. A seller customarily pays a real estate commission if the property is listed with a broker. He will pay for title insurance for the new owner. In those rare instances where a buyer pays for his title insurance, he has the legal right, under federal law, to chose the title insurance company. The cost of title insurance is based on the price of the property being sold.
The seller provides a warranty deed. The seller provides tax certificates showing that taxes on the property are current or if there are back taxes due. If the seller has to pay off a mortgage, he bears the expense of the preparation of lien releases. Sellers pay taxes owed on the property from the first of the year through the date of closing, plus any delinquent taxes. If a seller and buyer agree to terms that do not conform to custom, they may modify the standard language in the contract so long as there is no agreement that contradicts the law. For example, in a VA (Veterans Administration) loan the seller has to pay for a wood-destroying insect (termites, carpenter ants, etc.) inspection. There is no law, however, that says the seller cannot jack up the purchase price to cover the expense, so long as the buyer and seller are still in agreement on all terms.
A buyer paying cash usually has few closing costs. He pays to record the deed in the public records and will pay one half of the cost to close the sale. The seller will also deliver to the buyer the taxes he owes through the date of closing because the buyer will get the bill for the whole year in October. If a buyer is getting a loan he can expect to pay for an appraisal, credit reports, loan origination fees, usually a survey if not going through a local lender, the preparation and recording of any documents pertaining to the loan. He also has to provide title insurance for the lender, although lender’s title insurance is very inexpensive.
With respect to surveys and the purchase of unimproved land, there is no clear custom as to who pays for a survey. Whatever the buyer and seller agree to will be the controlling factor. If a buyer plans on using a non-local lender, such as an out-of-town mortgage broker or an internet lender, the closing costs can be significantly higher. Do not be fooled by the come-on ads that say “No closing costs.” This just is not true. Those costs will somehow be buried in the loan, causing a higher effective interest rate.
If an FHA or VA (government-type loans) is involved, there are certain expenses associated with the purchase that federal law will not allow the buyer to pay and the seller will have to pay them. What usually happens with this type of loan is that the price will be pushed back up to cover these expenses and the buyer pays them in the end through his mortgage payments. Sometimes a buyer will not have money to cover closing costs and the costs will be tacked onto the purchase price of the property. This mechanism can drastically increase the amount of interest a buyer pays over the life of the loan.
The reality is that a buyer with good credit will virtually always be better off looking for financing in his home town. Local lenders will often have interest rates that are higher than those charged by non-local lenders, so you have to compare what you will save in closing costs to what your higher interest payments will be. How long the buyer plans to own the home can affect whether to go with a local or out-of-town lender. A competent real estate licensee can assist with this type of number crunching. By law, a lender has to provide a buyer with a GFE: Good Faith Estimate of closing costs and monthly payments. It is always a good idea to visit more than one lender so that the GFEs can be compared. Some GFEs have misleading numbers and that is where an agent can be of assistance in helping the purchaser interpret the data. The federal government has also tightened requirements on GFEs so that they more appropriately reflect closing costs.
Whenever a buyer and seller are transacting between themselves, they should have an attorney draw up a contract so that who pays for what does not become a point of contention at the closing table. Banks and title companies will often require the parties to get a contract so that disputes do not happen at the closing table. Some real estate licensees, for a modest fee, can draw up a contract using the Texas forms. No buyer or seller should ever have an agreement where one party gets the other to agree to pay “all” the closing costs without stating specifically what those costs are and what the maximum dollar amount should be for each of those costs.
There can be many other costs associated with the acquisition or disposition of a property. Today, most buyers have the homes they are buying inspected. This is a cost that can be incurred even if the sale does not close. In most instances inspections are a good idea, as most sellers are not aware of every little defect. An agent once had to beat me over the head three times before I agreed to have the furnace in a house we were buying inspected. It was mid-February and the furnace had a cracked heat exchanger and was emitting carbon monoxide. Notwithstanding the time of year, the sellers had to have the furnace turned off. The sellers also gave us credit for a replacement furnace. The $60.00 spent for the inspection was a drop in the bucket and a potential life saver.
A typical whole house inspection performed by a Texas-licensed inspector (Do not use any other kind!) can run from as little as $300.00 to much more depending on the size and type of construction of the dwelling. Wood-destroying insect inspections can run around $125.00 and are money well spent for many types of residences. A couple of years ago, we were involved in a commercial transaction where the purchaser had already spent $500.00 on a building inspection and an additional $2,400.00 on an environmental inspection. The inspection revealed that there had been “promiscuous” dumping on the property. The lender, in order to protect itself, then required an additional inspection that would have probably cost as little as $10,000.00. The deal died because the buyer did not want to spend $10,000.00 not knowing if the seller would be willing to remedy any found contamination; and, if contamination had been found, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality would have required remediation costing potentially tens of thousands of dollars. The consequences of buying the building without further inspections could be devastating for both the seller and buyer.
Incidentally, when Southern Multifoods purchased the southeast corner of South Jackson and East Rusk Streets, in 1998, the seller had to spend over $25,000.00 to remove contaminated soil. There used to be a gas station at that corner, many decades ago.
Sellers many times end out incurring expenses that they never would have imagined. In the example above the seller had to knock a few thousand bucks off his net proceeds because of the furnace. There are occasions when the title to a seller’s property is defective because the seller may have a judgment against him that must be satisfied in order to convey clear title; or additional owners (such as heirs) come out of the woodwork and the seller has to incur legal fees to get all the rightful owners on board. Again, another reason why attorneys–like it or not--and title examinations should be a part of any real estate transaction.
Mike McEwen is a real estate broker with 33 years in the business.
