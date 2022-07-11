The technology-driven NASDAQ just finished its worst six-month start to a year ever. The S&P 500 Index finished its worst start of a year since 1970. Does this mean we’re close to a bottom? Maybe, maybe not. No one knows for sure. What you can’t do as an investor in times like these is get too bearish. Our models have been significantly in cash for months now because the charts show the lows may not be in yet. On the other hand, I’ve also learned over the past 40 years of doing this that the stock market can turn on a dime.
The stock market will bottom at some point. We will see another bull market. If you’ve parked cash like we have, you’re in better position when that next bull market kicks off. While no one knows exactly when that’ll happen, it’s usually when things look the bleakest. Are there any clues to look for? Yes. There’s too many to list but here’s four basic clues to look for:
1. We need to see higher lows. In five of the first six months of 2022, we’ve seen lower lows than the previous month -- April was the exception.
2. Bear market rallies must stop being “wishful thinking” rallies and not fail.
3. Price volatility must ease. When the Dow Jones Industrials is up +400 in the morning but finishes down -400 like it’s been doing, that’s the kind of volatility that must subside.
4. We need to see more investors throw in the towel (capitulation).
Be aware the Federal Reserve has “rescued” the stock market so many times over the last 12 years. I watch the Fed like a hawk for any hint they may be pivoting (changing) their policy. They’ve been clear they’re going to raise interest rates until they whip inflation. At some point, inflation will peak and the Fed will send out that “message” they’re pivoting. A simple statement by the Fed could change things quickly. Unfortunately, I don’t think we’re at that point yet. The Fed has lost a lot of credibility. They blew it in 2021 by keeping interest rates too low for too long as well continuing their insane inflation-creating quantitative easing policy.
If you’re trying to trade this stock market, good luck. As the old Wall Street saying goes, it’s like trying to catch a falling knife. Bear markets don’t send you a text or an email to tell they’re over, you know? In my opinion, cash is king here.
Matt Montgomery has 40 years of experience as a financial advisor. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Matt Montgomery, a Registered Investment Advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., 1504 East Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas, 903-586-3494, Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are sold only by prospectus. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information about the investment company can be obtained from your financial professional. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. * An Index is a portfolio of specific securities (common examples are S&P, DJIA, NASDAQ), the performance of which is used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Indexes are un-managed portfolios and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
