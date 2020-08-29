It was 75 years ago, on September 2, 1945, that the Empire of Japan surrendered to the “Allies,” primarily the United States of America. For the United States the war began on Sunday, December 7, 1941, “a day that will live in infamy.”
On that day, as recorded in the Dallas Morning News on display in your Vanishing Texana Museum, over 2,400 military and civilian personnel were murdered when the Japanese attacked without warning or declaration of war.
Our local newspaper collection tells the black and white story of World War II in both the European and Asian theaters. There are also other items you may find interesting, such as the uniform, dog tags, and memorabilia of Lieutenant Alice Weems, a local woman and army nurse stationed in the Philippines when the Japanese again attacked without warning.
According to our research, Lieutenant Weems served on station for every day of the war and for an additional two years afterwards helping muster wounded servicemen back to the states. She most likely was stationed on Tinian Island when the Enola Gay took off to drop the first atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima.
You may have seen one of the many press reporting on memorial services for those who died in the explosion over the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. By design, those atomic bombs were detonated about 1800 feet above their target. Had it not been for the atomic bomb, it is estimated over 800,000 US servicemen and up to 5,000,000 Japanese might have been killed in “Operation Downfall” before the emperor, his military, and the Japanese people surrendered. The US number includes the 100,000 US POWs who, by Japanese military directive, would have been killed if we were to invade.
The last newspaper in our World War II collection shows the battleship Missouri steaming into Tokyo Bay and another photo of General MacArthur accepting the unconditional surrender of the Empire of Japan.
The USS Missouri was just one of an armada of over 300 warships anchored in the bay that day. In total there were 10 battleships, five small attack carriers (the larger carriers were stationed in defensive positions off-shore), 15 cruisers, 59 destroyers, a dozen submarines, and additional support ships. Two warships anchored at Pearl Harbor, the USS West Virginia and the USS Detroit, were in attendance at the surrender.
The U.S. flag hoisted over at the stern of the Missouri was the same one U. S. Navy Admiral Mathew Perry flew when he visited Japan in 1854. After the signing as a display of our strength, 425 carrier-based aircraft flew over the Missouri and on into Tokyo followed by 525 B-29 bombers.
At the start of the war the US military had about 480,000 enlisted personnel, about the same amount they would assign to assure Japan honored the terms of their surrender. At the end of the war there were over 12,000,000 US citizens in the military. Over 42,000 Americans died battling the Japanese. Most Asian nations lost many more, including China, where the Japanese army killed over 18,000,000 men, women, and children without cause or reason. Certainly the Japanese were fortunate to have been conquered by a nation with deep Christian roots regarding forgiveness and helping others.
Many of our local heroes, including my father-in-law Willard Stallings, served in World War II as well as post-war Japan. They helped turn the tide of hate into friendship. Today we count Japan as one of our key allies in a world of shifting loyalties.
On display in the museum is a booklet with a photo and brief description of the Cherokee County military personnel who served our nation during World War II. We invite you to come by and look through it. Perhaps you will find a relative or neighbor between its covers.
Your Vanishing Texana Museum is open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11-4. Admission and parking are free; facemasks are required.
