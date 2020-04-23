Straightforwardly, the book of Hebrews tells us that every human will die and then face judgment. A thousand years earlier, in Ecclesiastes 12, Solomon wrote about the aging process and more particularly the blessed warning it gives. COVID-19 serves exactly the same purpose as the aging process albeit in a more dramatic fashion. Thus, there is no excuse for mankind refusing to accept the established fact of their own mortality. God in His revelation of Himself (the Bible) has also pointed out the origin and end result of this condition of mortality. We have been warned. Death is coming for every person, quickly for some, slowly for others, but certain for all.
Ecclesiastes 12:1-8 illustrates wonderfully, Remember also your Creator in the days of your youth, before the evil days come and the years draw near when you will say, "I have no delight in them"; before the sun and the light, the moon and the stars are darkened, and clouds return after the rain; in the day that the watchmen of the house tremble, and mighty men stoop, the grinding ones stand idle because they are few, and those who look through windows grow dim; and the doors on the street are shut as the sound of the grinding mill is low, and one will arise at the sound of the bird, and all the daughters of song will sing softly. Furthermore, men are afraid of a high place and of terrors on the road; the almond tree blossoms, the grasshopper drags himself along, and the caperberry is ineffective. For man goes to his eternal home while mourners go about in the street. Remember Him before the silver cord is broken and the golden bowl is crushed, the pitcher by the well is shattered and the wheel at the cistern is crushed; then the dust will return to the earth as it was, and the spirit will return to God who gave it. "Vanity of vanities," says the Preacher, "all is vanity!"
(NASU)
Solomon, in rich language, described the human condition well. We are marching resolutely toward death. It waits steadfastly for each of us. Solomon says our deteriorating physical condition is a clear warning to us about what is to come. Solomon tells us our eyesight will grow worse. Our teeth will fall out. Our appetites will lessen. We will be afraid of things we would never have been afraid of before. Our sexual desires will lessen. Our hair will change in many ways. Our hearts will fail. Our brains will fail. Dust we were and to dust we will return. The certainty is absolute. Our spirits will stand before God. The certainty is absolute. The warning is a blessing. Are you prepared? The warning calls you to repent and believe. Death is coming slowly or quickly. Throw yourself on the mercy of God. Know for a certainty, that if you reject Him, He will honor your choice for all eternity.
The Bible speaks of salvation in very specific terms. It is not being spared of physical deterioration and death. That happens to all of us. Salvation is being spared the penalty of your sin; being spared from bondage to your sin; and one day being spared from the very presence of sin. There is salvation in no one besides Jesus. There is no other name given among men by which we must be saved. Believing in Him you can have life. All who call on the name of the Lord will be saved. Turn away from your sin. Turn toward Christ Jesus. Believe in your heart and confess with your mouth that He is the resurrected Lord, and you will be saved. Solomon and COVID-19 have warned you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.