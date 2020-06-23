Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX)
Guest columnist
In the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd, protests in cities across America transformed into a reckless movement calling on local leaders to defund police departments.
This radical approach is gaining momentum as both the mainstream media and liberal politicians have joined the crowd attacking law enforcement. Our country faces a battle between an anarchist mob promoting a socialist takeover and hardworking American families who simply want to pursue the American dream without sacrificing our God-given liberties.
The situation has been made worse by liberal politicians who have done little to push back against the calls for anarchy.
The mayors of New York City, Seattle, and Los Angeles have failed to stand behind their law enforcement as their city councils slash police budgets. A recent uprising in Seattle led to a group of vigilantes taking control of a police precinct and establishing a lawless ‘autonomous zone’ where law enforcement officers are threatened and unwelcome. The city’s mayor has turned a blind eye to the ensuing violence.
The lawlessness behind these actions demonstrates how disconnected with reality leftist extremists have become.
We cannot allow their dysfunctional view of America’s future to spread in Texas. Depriving our law enforcement of the adequate resources to do their job threatens the safety of our communities.
A highly trained police presence is essential to stopping these dangerous forces from taking hold. This anarchist movement must be confronted, and elected officials swayed by these radical ideas need to be voted out.
The decisions we make today will impact our children, grandchildren, and generations to come. We must denounce the violence and come together as Americans.
This is a country of law and order and it’s time we embrace peace and healing as we continue pursuing justice. I reject the socialist agenda being pushed by opportunistic anarchists and stand up for our Texas values.
Together we can ensure our community continues to be a safe place to live, work, and raise our families.
