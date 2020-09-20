Being organized is not just about the amount of things you own. It is, however, about how you store the things you own. Let me explain.
Regardless of how much stuff you have, finding an item when it is needed is paramount. Seriously, what is the point in taking up space in your home with things that never get used because you can’t find them? You should be able to locate all items at all times. That means that everything in your house should have a place where it “lives.” A simple way to accomplish this is by grouping “like” items so that you will know right where to go in order to retrieve what you need. Also, grouping “like” items assures that you will never again buy needless replacements. As you can see, how you store your things will save you time AND money.
Speaking of storing things . . . If you are keeping an overflow of things in a storage unit or maybe even more than one storage unit, re-evaluate how much you are spending on those stored things. Let’s face it, there is a point in time when you are actually wasting your money. Stored items very seldom (if ever) get used, become forgotten, and ruin as the weeks, months, and years go by. So, take a little time to clean out and clear out your storage unit/s. Keep the best, get rid of the rest.
Now, ask yourself these questions and answer honestly . . .
Do I frequently make excuses for the way my house looks?
Am I embarrassed by the appearance of my house?
Do I sometimes feel like I am drowning in stuff?
Do I have sentimental items stored away where they will be ruined or deteriorate?
Am I paying monthly fees on “I can’t remember what’s in there” storage units?
Is there family conflict over “stuff”?
If you had to answer YES to any of those questions, it is time to do something about the amount of things you own and/or the lack of organization in your home. On the other hand, if you and your family members are happy and all of you function well in your home, the amount of things you own is likely nothing to
be concerned about. Only you know if something needs to be done, if anything, to achieve a functional, organized home. And, only you can make the decision to do something about it.
One last thought: If you have “good” and/or “special” things that you have saved back “for later,” get those things out and use them. NOW is the later you have been waiting for all these years.
