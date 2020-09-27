Our war for independence officially ended on Sept. 3, 1783. A new government was drawn up, but proved to be unworkable, and so on a warm summer in 1787, delegates from the original 13 colonies – now called “states” – met in Philadelphia to review, discuss and finally formalize acceptance for the framework of our government. The document they created was called the “Constitution of the United States of America.”
It was this document that set up the three branches of our government – Congress, the President and the Supreme Court. For all it was, it also had some shortcomings. Specifically, it failed to specify what individual rights we the people were entitled to. It specified what the federal government could do, but not what it was prohibited from doing. Many of the states that ratified the Constitution did so with the understanding that a bill of citizen rights would soon follow.
As we still have today, there was a lot of dissension amongst the delegates as they sought to develop a list of citizen rights. Some felt a bill was unnecessary. Others wanted a longer list. In the end, on Sept. 25, 1789, Congress forwarded to the states TWELVE proposed amendments to the Constitution for their approval. Fourteen copies were replicated and sent to President George Washington, 13 for distribution and one for his records. Rights number Three through Twelve were finally approved by the state legislatures, and on Dec. 17, 1791, our Bill of Rights became law.
The Bill of Rights represents the first step that “We the People” took in amending the Constitution “in Order to form a more perfect Union.”
So, what about those two items that did not pass the legislatures? The first item was to have established how many members of the House of Representatives each state would be entitled to. If passed, each member of the House would have represented a specific number of citizens. The feeling was that this would have kept members of Congress from being too far removed from the concerns of their constituents. If this item had been passed and remain unchanged through today, Congress would have about 6,000 members! Although the proposed amendment did not become law, Congressional apportionment is nevertheless grounded in the Constitution (Article 1, Section 2, Paragraph 3) and the total number of members of the House of Representatives is set at 435 by federal statute.
The second item that did not pass forbade Congress from giving itself a pay raise. Congress could approve a pay raise, but it would only apply to the next Congress. Although this amendment also failed to gather the required number of state ratifications it was not a dead issue. In 1982, Gregory Watson, a university student doing research for a government class, ran across a description of this amendment and realized that it remained “alive” because it had included no language in it about a window of time in which it had to gain the needed number of state ratifications.
Watson organized a successful effort to lobby various state legislatures, seeking their ratification of the amendment. As a result, the needed number was eventually reached and this amendment, first proposed in 1789, became the 27th, and most recent, amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1992. The 27th amendment states that “No law varying the compensation for the services of the Senators and Representatives shall take effect, until an election of Representatives shall have intervened.”
While the meaning of the language of the Bill of Rights may seem apparent to us, almost from the beginning legal disputes arose about how the rights would be interpreted and applied. It might seem obvious to us today that the judiciary branch of government would handle this task, but the Constitution did not grant this specific responsibility. Thomas Jefferson thought that the federal judiciary should have that power; James Madison agreed that a system of independent courts would be “an impenetrable bulwark” of liberty. Their arguments failed to gain traction and it wasn’t until 1803, when the case of Marbury v. Madison was heard by the Supreme Court, that the issue was resolved.
In handing down its decision, the Court struck down an act of Congress as unconstitutional. This case established the principal that the Supreme Court had the power to nullify acts of Congress that violated the Constitution, thereby placing the Court as an equal partner in our government.
Your Vanishing Texana Museum, located at 300 S. Bolton St., is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We now operate at 75% capacity, so no more waiting to get in! Parking and admission are free, but a face mask is required for all visitors. Contact Vanishing Texana Museum Curator Larry Lydick at curatorvtm@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.