Most of you have, no doubt, heard of the Gettysburg Address at some point in your life. I wonder though how many of you have taken the time to read it. I also worry that this very important speech by our 16th president is slowly being forgotten by our younger generations.
Those 272 words spoken by Abraham Lincoln in November of 1863 were influenced by one of the most trying times in our nation’s history but are still very much relevant today.
When I read those 272 words I always end up fixated on the last 30 words: “that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
When I think about the current state of our government, I can’t help but worry that we have lost sight of the three most important words describing our system of government in America …. OF, FOR and BY.
Somehow we have come very far from the ways of our founders and ended up with the equivalent of an elected monarchy. This has happened so slowly that people either haven’t noticed or they just assume they are powerless to change it.
The entire premise of our government is that the real power rests in the hands of the people. I believe the time has come to take that power back.
The Declaration of Independence has a line that reads: “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
Regardless of which way you lean politically, I hope you can agree with me that there has been a long train of abuses by our elected officials. They vote to give themselves raises, they have their own retirement program while borrowing money from our retirement program and they have their own healthcare program. They constantly vote on massive bills filled with pet projects from both sides of the aisle instead of voting on each item individually.
I encourage you to look at our national debt sometime. At the time of this writing it is at 24.95 trillion dollars. By that measure alone, we can conclude that we need to make major changes with our government.
Capitalism has never been the problem … corruption and career politicians are the root of the problem.
Our current president is Donald Trump. Love him or hate him – that is up to you, but I can tell you one thing for a fact: He is the closest thing we have had to being OF, FOR & BY the people in a very long time.
He is not a politician and has been attacked every day by the establishment and by the obviously biased media. How would you act in his shoes if you were attacked constantly and given no credit for your hard-earned accomplishments?
Maybe we can cut him a little slack then see what happens. I ask each of you to take an honest look at what our president has done for us and not how he acts in front of the camera. We have grown accustomed to hearing politicians who all have teams of people prepping them before every appearance and giving them talking points. Trump happens to be a straight-talker, so at least we can take some measure of comfort in knowing that we are hearing his actual thoughts most of the time.
The political establishments on both sides are thriving while the country is struggling. It’s time to remind them where their power comes from.
Find non-biased sources for your news, communicate your frustrations to your elected officials at every level, get involved and help secure the future for us all and for our children.
Most of all, take a good hard look at our government and ask yourself: Is this really a government OF the people? Is this really a government FOR the people? Is this really a government BY the people?
Let’s fix our government before the corruption and poor decision making in it is used as an excuse to steer us towards socialism. Socialist governments have always started with the intention of empowering the people, but they have ALWAYS had just the opposite outcome.
Remember, elected officials work for you!
Write emails to them, call them or set up a meeting if you can. Let them know that they need to abide by the same laws that they impose on us. And remind them of the three words that Abraham Lincoln would want them to remember.
Paul Myrick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.