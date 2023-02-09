Spud Nut,
80 For Brady (PG-13, 98 minutes) features a stellar cast of senior actresses and the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) pro football quarterback, Tom Brady. The movie is based on the real existence of a football fans booster group in Boston. Hollywood takes these ladies on a fanciful comic adventure about getting tickets to the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston when New England played Atlanta.
Getting from Boston to Houston is a ladies road trip that gets wild at their destination. Imagine what it would be like if Sally Fields entered a hot wings eating contest; or what if a slightly intoxicated Rita Moreno played in a high stakes poker game? Better yet, how about having Lily Tomlin give Tom Brady a pep talk about chugging on when you are behind in a game? Jane Fonda does her thing as a former TV commercial’s star and a successful women’s romantic novelist. These golden girls handle the script very well.
Releasing this movie before the coming 2023 Super Bowl is a good marketing strategy. Tom Brady’s recent announcement about his football retirement has drawn even more attention to this light weight comedy. There is an audience for whom this picture is worth four sweet potatoes of reminiscence. Everybody else will get at least three buttered yams of entertainment.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.