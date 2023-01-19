Spud Nut,
A Man Called Otto (PG-13, 126 minutes) stars Tom Hanks, which is reason enough to see this movie.
Yet, it is Marianna Trevino who steals the show. Hanks plays Otto, a retired engineer who has recently lost his wife to cancer. She was his reason for living; hence, he plots how to join her.
An unexpected intervention occurs when a Hispanic family moves into a unit near him in a Pittsburg suburb housing complex. The family has two young girls, and Trevino is very pregnant with their third child. She pursues Hanks to become his friendly neighbor, much to his chagrin. Hanks is a grumpy 60 year old who likes to have orderly routines, and expects people to follow rules. Just when he wants to die, his neighbor interrupts him and makes him live another day. Their little world has some odd amusing characters.
There is humor amidst some melancholy memories of the years when Hanks’ wife was alive. The drama comes from conflicts with the realtors who want to take over and get residents to move out. Adults will love this movie, as well as other age groups too if they come to see this three potatoes rated show.
