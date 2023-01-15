Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Red River County, Franklin County, Titus County, Camp County, Morris County, Wood County, Upshur County, Smith County, Gregg County and Cherokee County. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&