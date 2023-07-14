There are several holidays during the year that give us the opportunity to decorate in and around our homes. Christmas may very well be the leader; but when it comes to putting your American patriotism on display, whether it be in your yard, around your house, on your vehicle, or on yourself, July Fourth is the perfect time to bring out the red, white, and blue.
Patriotic decorations and clothes are abundant. They are available as banners, signs, stickers, lapel pins, t-shirts, socks, hats, caps, pinwheels, tablecloths, napkins, paper plates, and the list goes on and on. Although all those items send the same patriotic message, my favorite will always be the United States flag—tiny to huge. So, for this article I would like to show my patriotism by reminding you of a few things about our beloved Stars and Stripes. You will be familiar with many of these things, others you may have forgotten or perhaps have never heard about. We will also test some of your American History knowledge. Ready? Let’s get started.
According to the United States Flag Code
The flag should never be dipped to any person or thing, unless it is the ensign responding to a salute from a ship of a foreign nation. This tradition comes from the 1908 Summer Olympics in London, where countries were asked to dip their flag to King Edward VII. The American team flag bearer, Ralph Rose, refused; teammate, Martin Sheridan, famously proclaiming that “this flag dips to no earthly king.” This tradition was codified as early as the 1911 U. S. Army drill regulations.
The flag should never be displayed with the union (the starred blue canton) down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.
The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of states, localities, or societies are grouped for display.
When displaying the flag against a wall, vertically or horizontally, the flag’s union (stars) should be at the top, to the flag’s own right, and to the observer’s left.
The flag should be illuminated if displayed at night.
Nylon is the most popular fabric for American flags due to its attractive appearance, strength, and durability.
Prior to the Executive Order of 1912, neither the order of the stars nor the proportions of the flag were approved. Due to this, flags created prior to that time often depict odd arrangements of the stars, as well as odd proportions. This is because those features were left for the flag maker to decide.
Now, for fun, let us see how much history you remember (in random order):
Can you name the first three Presidents of the United States?
How long did the Civil War last? Which years?
Can you recite the first part of the Declaration of Independence? (If I was your history teacher, the answer better be YES!)
The United States Constitution contains how many amendments?
Can you list (by memory) the Bill of Rights (first ten amendments to the Constitution)? (Again, if you were in my history class, your answer should be YES, I can!)
How many rights are listed in the First Amendment? What are they?
Alaska and Hawaii were added as states in which year?
How many stanzas are there in the “Star-Spangled Banner”?
BONUS QUESTION: What does “E Pluribus Unum” mean?
Let’s have a little more history fun. This time you will be giving your personal thoughts and opinions.
What colonial figure do you admire the most?
What would the Founding Fathers think of America today?
In your opinion, what is the most important freedom in the Bill of Rights?
How do you feel when you hear the “Star-Spangled Banner?”
Finish this sentence: In twenty years, I think America will be ...
Yes, July truly is a great month for all of us to put our American patriotism on display; however, there are many other national holidays that deserve patriotic attention, as well. Check your calendar to see which of those holidays is coming up next and decide how you will decorate for it. Let us wrap this area up in RED, WHITE, and BLUE!
IN CLOSING, allow me to share two quotes from one of the founders of the United States, Thomas Jefferson. He spoke these words well over two hundred years ago. You decide for yourself if what he said was right or wrong.
“Experience hath shewn, that even under the best forms of government those entrusted with power have, in time, and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny.”
“Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.”
As always, your ideas for articles are appreciated, as well as your questions and comments. You can reach me by phone at: 903-339-6101 (home/business) or 903-284-0283 (cell). My e-mail address is purrsonal.redesigns@live.com.
Lynda (Pike) Litterst is a professional organizer in Jacksonville. PURRsonal ReDesigns was started out of her love for decorating and organizing. Visit www.PURRsonalReDesigns for a complete overview.
