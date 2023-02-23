Spud Nut,
Ant-man and the Wasp: Quatemania (PG-13, 123 minutes) will blow your mind with all the strange images and peculiar creatures in the secret kingdom below our world. Add the prospect of parallel universes and you have entered Alice’s kingdom that is Through the Looking Glass.
Once again, Paul Rudd plays the Ant-man and Evangeline Lilly plays The Wasp. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer play the Wasp’s parents. Kathryn Newton plays the 18-year-old daughter of the Ant-man.
This movie belongs to Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang the Conqueror - the villain of the quantum realm. The story sets up a link between our world and the universe below ours that sucks the five humans down into the abyss. The events, thereafter, occur in the absurd reality that surrounds everyone.
Getting back to their home proves difficult because of the conflict and turmoil within the quantum world. When the movie is over, the closing credits show a conference of multiple clones of Kang that are planning their revenge on the multiverse. Plan on more sequels from the Marvel Studio.
The release is worth three mashed potatoes of escapist entertainment.

