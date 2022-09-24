Way back, in the ‘90s, I listed some land for sale for an elderly gentleman who was living with a niece. At the moment he was executing the listing agreement he seemed to be hard of hearing. Several months later, I received an offer to purchase his property. When I got to his home my first words were, “I haven’t seen you in a long time. How old are you now?” After some significant mumbling he said, “A hundred and forty-seven!” My immediate reaction: “You’re not signing anything!”
The gentleman was obviously suffering from significant dementia. As real estate licensees we always have to place our clients’ interests above ours. In this particular case, that meant that a guardianship had to be established for the man so that someone in his/her right mind could make proper decisions that were in the individual’s best interest. In the case of this transaction the niece was made guardian. All of this had to be done through the court. An attorney had to be appointed to represent the gentleman’s interest in order to make sure that even the appointed guardian would not take advantage of the gentleman. After the guardianship was established, the sale went forward in a proper way. Interestingly, shortly after the sale, the gentleman’s brother and sister-in-law showed up in my office to tell me that I had no right to sell the land because it had been willed to them. As nicely as I could, I explained to the couple that my client was not dead yet. The lady’s response was “We’ll just let the grand jury decide that.” Needless to say I never heard anymore about the issue.
Very recently, a past client came in to ask me to help him prepare a contract for the sale of his home. It was clear during the early stages of our conversation that he could not recall things he had said just minutes ago. While we did no paperwork on our first visit, it became clear to me that I needed to get in touch with his family.
In order to go forward with this sale, a power of attorney had to be established. The bottom line is this: If you have family members who are clearly not in their right mind, it is important that they be monitored so that they do not make a big mistake when it comes to selling their, more than likely, most valuable asset. Sometimes, instead of establishing a guardianship, if the individual is in his/her early stages of forgetfulness, it is possible to have a close friend or family member be given a power of attorney.
There are many kinds of powers of attorney. There are general powers of attorney where the individual is given the authority to conduct any kind of business, whatsoever, for the individual. There is what is know as a spring power of attorney, which only kicks in when a certain event takes place, such as the sudden incapacitation of the individual. There are also specific powers of attorney where the individual can only perform specific acts for an individual, such as the authority to sell the individual’s home. A power of attorney can also have an expiration date.
Bottom line, if any of the above events take place, get an attorney involved.
Mike McEwen is a real estate broker with 33 years in the business. If you have any questions about real estate, feel free to e-mail Mike at mcewen@cherokeerealestate.com or call 903-589-1180 or 903-721-2596.
