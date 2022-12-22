Spud Nut,
Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13, 192 minutes) is a visual screen spectacular sequel to the 2009 movie. The special effects are artistically beautiful.
The story is continuation of the conflict between exploitative invasive humans and natives of Pandora, a pristine natural world populated by blue skinned intelligent creatures. Jake, played by Sam Worthington, is a human avatar who has lived with the natives and has a mate and children. He is the leader of the resistance fighting against the humans called the sky people. In this episode, Marine Colonel Quaritch wants revenge against Jake and hunts him down.
To save the forest natives from the searchers, Jake takes his family to live far away with island people who have learned to live in the sea. Acclimating to this world is a big part of the storyline. Eventually, the colonel and his forces find Jake’s hiding place and attack. There is a big climatic battle and the setup for a third Avatar movie.
The movie is long and could be pared down. The script is an average adventure plot with standard dialogue. The movie will certainly win awards for technical achievements but not for acting or screen play. This film is a box office smash hit worth three hot potatoes of entertainment.
