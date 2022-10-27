Spud Nut,
Black Adam (PG-13, 124 minutes) introduces a new character to the DC comics Justice Society of America (JSA) superheroes.
Dwayne Johnson plays Black Adam as an ancient person who was given the invincible abilities of the gods by the power of Shazam. He initially used his new powers for revenge against those who killed his heroic young son. Because of the destruction he caused, Black Adam was imprisoned for 5,000 years by the higher powers that gave him Shazam.
In the present day oppressed kingdom of Kahndaq, archeologist Adrianna Tomaz finds a way to free Black Adam to let him liberate the people of Kahndaq from its dictator. When Black Adam is loosened, he slaughters the dictator and his forces. The Justice Society of America sends some of its superheroes to bring Black Adam under control before he recklessly attacks people in other places.
The JSA force includes Hawkman played by Aldis Hodge, Adam Smasher played by Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate. As the JSA group tries to coral Black Adam, a powerful evil force attacks Black Adam and the JSA characters. There is a lot of information to follow in the series of mighty clashes that constantly occur.
This movie is an extension of the DC comics’ franchise that is competing with the Marvel Studio’s highly popular movies. There is more action than acting in Black Adam. Nevertheless, kids and young adults will really enjoy this motion picture, even though it doesn’t have the same quality of a Marvel Studio’s production. This film earns a two and half hot potato entertainment rating.
