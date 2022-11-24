Spud Nut,
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (PG-13, 161 minutes) is another Marvel Studios production, which ensures that it will be a crowd pleasing movie.
After the Black Panther dies, Wakanda has to adjust to his absence. Angela Bassett is the kingdom’s queen, and she faces a serious challenge from an unknown blue people who live under the water. The sea people demand that Wakanda join them in battling the surface people who seek a powerful mineral in the seabed that is also found in Wakanda.
The sea people are led by powerful Tenoch Huerta. He captures a Wakanda princess, played by Letitia Wright, to force Angela Bassett to ally with him. Conflicts ensue. Fantastic devices and inventions are used by both opposing sides in this superhero fantasy.
Only after a new Black Panther arises is Wakanda able to defend itself and have a future. The lengthy feature holds your attention and gives you many entertainment thrills. This fine release earns a three hot potato rating.
Tater Tot
