Spud Nut,
Blue Beetle (PG - 13, 127 minutes) brings a Hispanic superhero to the screen in a refreshing family centered movie.
The hero is ably played by Xolo Mariduena. His character has just graduated from college, only to learn that his family is broke and is being evicted from their home. He can’t get a decent job in a city similar to Miami.
While seeking a job at a large powerful company, he is given a package by a young woman rushing out of the building. He discovers that inside is a mysterious blue beetle scarab. The scarab attaches itself to the young man and proceeds to fuse itself with his body.
Soon the blue beetle endows the young man with alien made superpowers. In the meantime, the large powerful company has developed a power soldier and comes after the Blue Beetle. In the resulting conflicts, “la familia” aids their college graduate in his battles.
There is some humor in the script that makes this picture even more enjoyable, worth a three hot buttered potatoes entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.