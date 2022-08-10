Spud Nut,
Bullet Train (R, 126 minutes) stars Brad Pitt as a reforming assassin hired to steal a metal suitcase full of money off of a bullet train that is rushing through cities of Japan. Unexpectedly, he meets other deadly agents on the train, including a highly poisonous boomslang snake. All these agents collide with each other, but with different agendas.
The contests and conflicts that occur are sometimes done in comic directorial style. Everything happens aboard the world’s fastest moving train, which in itself makes the action fast moving. Brad Pitt handles his role deftly and with humor. Still the screenplay almost feels like a foreign film using English subtitles for spoken and written Japanese.
Pitt’s presence in the cast looks like the inclusion of a famous American actor designed just to sell tickets. There will always be a few people who will like this movie, but most of us could easily let this picture pass us by. This potato head rater only gives this production a one potato entertainment rating.
