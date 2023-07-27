Spud Nut,
Sound of Freedom (PG-13, 131 minutes) is a message movie about human trafficking that makes an emotional impact because it exposes the pedophilia aspects of this criminal enterprise.
The story is based on the true life crusade of Tim Ballard through his Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) to free abused victims and prosecute international trafficking operators. Even though the semi-fictionalized rescue of a young brother and sister is the case used to get attention on this horrible problem, the truth is that many kids, teenagers, and adults have been liberated because of the efforts he founded.
Jim Caviezel plays Ballard, who left working with the Homeland Security Agency in 2013 to form a private non-profit charity that worked with law enforcement agents in Columbia and other countries. The script does a good job of portraying the loss a parent feels about having their children taken by human traffickers.
The songs sung by rescued children are the sounds of freedom.
The visualization of the human suffering is distressing and not for those who are easily depressed by the magnitude of what goes on in our world. The celebrated cause is a good one and worth overlooking any of the usual Hollywood hyping of reality that is added to a true story.
This picture does not get an entertainment rating, but is better classified as a call for action through groups like O.U.R. that is worth four halos.
