About four years ago I listed an 88.94 acre tract of land, just outside of Jacksonville, for a client up in the DFW area. Not too long after it was listed, it went under contract because of its modest price per acre. After the execution of the contract, we got it over to the title company so that the chain of title could be reviewed.
It turned out that there were 46 owners of the property. Why so many owners? For a couple of reasons. The property had been in the family since the nineteenth century and there were so many legal owners because of all the generations of heirs; and it appeared that wills were not available to dictate specific owners (heirs). It turned out that there were 46 people whom we had to reach out to to get them to sign deeds conveying their interest in the property. The people whom we were able to contact own a little over 71 percent of the property. Some of the owners only own .17 percent (less than one percent) of the property. The biggest owners only own 5.75% of the property. Some of the owners were deceased and we had no way to reach out to their possible heirs.
By the way, this type of ownership interest is called “undivided interest”, e.g., an owner cannot say that a particular part of the property is solely his. Incidentally, the buyers terminated the contract because they were going to spend $2,000,000.00 on a solar power station. They had to have clear title.
Over the past three-plus years we have had dozens of calls regarding the property. As you can imagine, most prospective buyers have to obtain financing in order to be able to acquire a property. The reality is that no lender will finance a piece of real estate where all the owners are not available. If the property were to be financed and one of the unfound owners showed up to claim his right of ownership, it could become a nightmare for the new owner and his lender. There are some prospective cash buyers who are contemplating, notwithstanding the circumstances, going forward with the purchase
There is a way for a cash buyer to acquire the property and eventually become declared the owner, but there are risks involved. In this scenario the buyer pays all the owners who can be found their part of ownership. Each one of those owners deeds his interest to the buyer. The buyer has to record the deeds in the public records along with a document called “Affidavit of Use and Possession.” By recording that instrument, the buyer is declaring to the public that he is claiming the property as his and no one else may come onto the property. He must put no trespassing signs on the property and have it completely fenced. It should be clear from my commentary that I am talking about land and not property with an improvement. It would be crazy to purchase a dwelling under such a scenario as this one.
Getting back to the cash buyer. If, after having paid cash for the property and if during three years of owning the interest that was purchased and deeded to the buyer, no other individual with an ownership interest shows up, the buyer may obtain a judicial declaration that declares the property to be 100 percent his. One thing the cash buyer should not do on this property during the three-year period is put any improvements on the property. Imagine putting a home on the property and one of the owners shows up.
Several years ago, I helped a couple acquire some land adjacent to land of theirs. I contacted the owner and she was happy to sell, so we got the property under contract. When the title company researched the title to the property it was determined that there was another owner who could not be located. Consequently, the buyers paid the lady one half of the original purchase price and, along with the deed from the lady, an “Affidavit of Use and Possession” was recorded. The buyers also put no trespassing signs on the property and made sure it was completely fenced.
It should be clear that this is a super complicated process. If you ever end up having interest in acquiring a piece of land like the one described above, be sure to engage the services of an attorney who deals in real estate transaction. I am not an attorney and I have given you a layman’s perspective.
Mike McEwen is a real estate broker with over 33 years in the business.
