Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph expected with gusts up to 45 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From noon today to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. In addition, strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Also, boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&