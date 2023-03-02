Spud Nut,
Cocaine Bear (R, 95 minutes) may not be must see viewing, but it is an amusing way to spend a little time in a theater enjoying an offbeat movie full of dark humor.
The film’s premise is based on a 1985 incident when an aerial drug drop that was lost in the Georgia woods resulted in a splash of cocaine that a black bear ate. The script’s story launches forward, thereafter, into a wildly funny, though bloody, trope about the implausible effect of cocaine on a wild animal. An addicted bear can wreck havoc on the people it meets. The mobsters who lost the dope search for their missing packages. Guess what happens to them?
A forest ranger, played by Jacksonville’s own Margo Martindale, has to face the bear too. Hikers, tourists, sight seeking kids and others have unexpected dangerous bruin encounters. You will wonder how the movie director got a bear to act the way it does in this movie.
As a result of this two and half curlicue potatoes rated picture, you may never want to go camping again.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.