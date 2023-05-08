From my perspective, there are four different ways by which a home or land can be sold or purchased: A cash transaction where no financing is involved; a transaction where a lender is involved; a transaction where the owner finances the sale of his property and conveys title to the property with a lien on it; a contract for deed where the owner finances the sale of the property and does not convey title to the property until the note is paid off. One quick piece of advice: Do not ever enter into a contract for deed whether you are the seller of buyer.
In my 33 years in the business, I have never seen a properly prepared contract for deed. There is a body of law in the Texas Property Code that addresses all steps that must be taken. These steps basically set forth how a seller has to effectuate a contract. There are civil penalties that can cause the seller to pay up to $250.00 per day, in those penalties, that begin from the date the contract was executed.
A few years ago a woman came to my office for some advice regarding a home purchase she had made under a contract for deed. The minute I saw the document I knew it was not in compliance and I sent her to an attorney who is skilled in real estate law. The seller ended out having to give the lady immediate title to the property and pay a civil penalty of $30,000.00.
Virtually all sellers of property under a contract for deed are decent people who don’t know the law and who think there is some benefit to not conveying immediate title to the property; this is just not true.
Following is a review of many of the steps that have to be taken when selling property under a contract for deed. For a complete list of all steps, look up contracts for deed under the Texas Property Code.
1. If a buyer is delinquent he must receive a certified mail notice, with acknowledgment of receipt.
2. Depending on a buyer’s equity in the property, the buyer may have from 30 to 60 days to cure the delinquency.
3. The contract must be prepared in the principal language of the buyer. Can you imagine how many contracts in our area would have to be in Spanish?
4. When the contract is executed the seller must provide the buyer with tax certificates, showing the tax status of the property; the taxes may not be delinquent.
5. The buyer must be provided with a survey of the property.
6. Any restrictions on the property must be provided.
7. As with all residential real estate sales, in Texas, the seller must provide a “Seller’s Disclosure Notice”, whereby all known defects in the property have to be disclosed to the buyer.
8. The seller has to provide to the buyer proof that the property is insured, and the insurance company must also be notified of the contract for deed. If the dwelling incurs damages, the indemnity check must be made out to both buyer and seller and the damages have to be repaired.
9. The seller must provide 14 point bold face notice stating that oral agreements are invalid.
10. Annually the seller must provide the amount paid to date, under the contract; the amount still owed under the contract; the number of remaining payments; the amount of taxes paid for the current tax year; the insurance premium last paid; an accounting of any insurance proceeds received by the seller; any information regarding any changes in the insurance.
11. The seller may not sell the property, under contract for deed, if there are any liens on the property.
12. The contract must be recorded in the public records.
My comments cover most of the requirements for selling by contract for deed. If you need more details you will need to go to the internet or consult with a real estate attorney. Nevertheless, I do not recommend that you ever get involved in a purchase or sale where a contract for deed would be used. If the property is going to be sold with owner financing, then a warranty deed with vendor’s lien, a deed of trust and a promissory note should be prepared, with the deeds being recorded in the public records. And an attorney should be engaged to prepare all the legal documents.
Incidentally, a lady recently came to see me about the contract for deed that was prepared for the house she is buying. The document is total garbage and she is having to engage the services of a real estate attorney to get the seller to comply with the law. It will cost the seller a bundle of money.
