Creed III (PG-13, 115 minutes) is the ninth film of the Rocky movie series that began in 1976.
Adonis Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan, is a retired boxing champion, with a wife played by Tessa Thompson, and a deaf daughter played by Mila Davis-Kent. His juvenile buddy, played by Jonathan Majors, contacts him after serving 18 years in prison.
As a juvenile the Majors character had been the national Golden Gloves champion. He wants to be a professional boxer with the help of Jordan. By a curious circumstance, Majors gets a long shot chance as a last minute challenger to box for the world title and wins. Then as a champ, he begins to taunt Jordan until they have a title match.
Jordan and Majors look fit and strong enough to be real boxers. Nine-year old Mila Davis-Kent is really deaf. Michael B. Jordan has made his movie directorial debut with this picture, as well as performing fine in his acting role.
This release has a deserved popular following, and earns a three well-done, hot potato entertainment rating.
